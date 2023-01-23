Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Clothes 2 U drive brings gently used clothing to Aldergrove

Local founder Ernie Jantzen planning next one in White Rock

Aldergrove man Ernie Jantzen brought his popular clothing drive event, Clothes 2U, back to Aldergrove on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The event, held at St. Dunstan’s Church, saw a steady stream of residents looking for gently used clothing and household items.

Jantzen, the founder of Clothes 2U, was assisted by a youth group from the church who helped with set up.

“It was amazing,” Jantzen said. “A bunch of teens with great attitudes, hard-working. We got the job done in no time and then these guys were like ‘okay, time for pizza.’”

Jantzen estimates that through the last two weeks, 50 bags of clothes and several boxes of toys were donated.

“It was a very good turnout,” he said. “People were lined up before we opened and then it was just oncoming steady.”

This event marked the first Clothes 2U event of the year, and Jantzen is already planning for the next one in White Rock in two weeks, followed by events in Guilford and Chilliwack later in the year.

“I’m working eight locations twice a year,” he said.

In terms of donations, Jantzen charged $3 per adult, with all proceeds going towards the expenses of running the event.

“It costs money to run the van, to go pick up donations, to do my events,” Jantzen said. “It costs money for telephone lines, website hosting, printing. I subsidize each and every event out of my own pocket.”

Jantzen started Clothes 2U in 2002 in Langley as a single-parent support group, but it quickly evolved into a community-wide event.

“I saw a need in the community and I wanted to help,” Jantzen said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now and it’s been a true labour of love.”

.

RELATED: Local Aldergrove man hosts free clothing drive for community

READ MORE: Langley pastor engages community to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovecharityCharity and DonationsHomelessinflationLangley

 

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Langley’s Cascades Casino welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

Just Posted

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations with volunteer Ana at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Clothes 2 U drive brings gently used clothing to Aldergrove

Local talent brings traditional Scottish music to life at Fort Langley’s Robbie Burns Céilidh event. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley community celebrates Robbie Burns at annual céilidh

Janice and Gregg Paul. (Courtesy of Paul family - used with permission)
Family of Langley crash victim deals with ‘bleak reality’ of his loss

Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Police say two weekend shootings in Abbotsford are not connected