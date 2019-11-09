Cloverdale and Port Kells host Remembrance Day services

Langley’s neighbours have ceremonies of various sizes on Nov. 11

Malin Jordan

Black Press Media

As the Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign continues, Remembrance Day is now around the corner. Many members of the public will attend ceremonies across the community on Nov. 11.

“I encourage everyone in Surrey to get out to their local Remembrance Day services and support veterans,” said Earl Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion.

Services across the eastern parts of Surrey will be held in Cloverdale and Port Kells. Here’s a roundup of what’s been organized.

Veterans’ Square

Cloverdale will host a ceremony in Veterans’ Square, located on Highway 10 at 177th Street, that begins with a procession at 10 a.m. and a service at the Cloverdale Cenotaph at 10:25 a.m.

Cloverdale roads will be blocked off to allow for the procession and are in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Cloverdale Branch No. 6, will be hosting its annual Remembrance Day services. Temporary road closures apply to 176A Street from 56A Avenue to 58th Avenue; 57th Avenue from 175th Street to 176A Street; and on 56A Avenue from 176A Street to 177th Street.

Museum of Surrey

The exhibit Surrey Remembers is on at the Museum of Surrey from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the museum remaining open until 1 p.m. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a temporary exhibit in the foyer highlighting the role Sikh soldiers played in The First World War.

After Remembrance Day services end a dramatic production called Canadian Nurses in War Time will be shown in the museum’s theatre at 11:45 a.m.

Port Kells

Remembrance Day service will be held at the Port Kells Community Hall (18918 88th Ave.) with a procession beginning at 10 a.m. and a service beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Port Kells road closures in are in effect from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Port Kells Community Association will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade.

It will be necessary to implement temporary road closures on 88th Avenue from Harvie Road to 192nd Street; and on Harvie Road: 188th Street to 90th Avenue.

Lest We Forget

Fraser said there are always milestones that come up every year.

Major milestones this year include: 80 years since World War II began in 1939; 75 years since the invasion of Normandy in 1944; 105 years since the outbreak of the Great War in 1914.

He’s also encouraging everyone that attends Remembrance Day services to head back to their local Legions afterwards.

“All are invited,” said Fraser. “It’s always a great atmosphere with food and music and camaraderie.”

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57th Ave.