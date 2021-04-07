Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, stands among some of the bikes that will be up for grabs April 10. The cycle shop is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold bike sale April 10

Repair shop selling bikes for both kids and adults

Cloverdale Community Cycles is holding a used bike sale.

“It’s a fundraiser bike sale for us,” said Matthew Campbell, director for Cloverdale Community Cycles and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. “We’ve got tonnes and tonnes of bikes.”

All the bikes they’ve received since opening last April have finally been repaired.

He said they’ve matched a great number of those donated bikes up with homeless people and other low-income individuals. But now it’s time to clear out the rest.

Campbell said sale prices basically reflect the cost of the parts and labour that were put into repairs. They have about 100 bikes for sale. Kids bikes start at $50 and adult bikes start at $100.

Apart from the completed repairs, all the bikes have been tuned up too. “That’s about $60-70 value alone,” Campbell noted.

Joe Viel is the cycle shop’s manager and head mechanic. He has a passion for cycling and he’s been working on bikes for more than two decades spanning California, Hawaii, and now Canada.

He said the shop is busy everyday, but their isn’t a backlog. However, Viel thinks with the weather changing the demand for services will pick up.

“We’re staying busy,” Viel said. “We’re not swamped. It’s still a good time to get your bikes in and you’ll get it back in a day or two.”

Last summer, the bike shop was overwhelmed with demand for its services and had to close temporarily to catch up.

SEE ALSO: Low-cost bicycle repair shop opens in Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Bicycle repair shop in Cloverdale overwhelmed by need

Campbell said for that reason, the CCC is still looking for volunteers who want to come down to the shop and work on bikes for a few hours. He said anyone interested in volunteering can visit cccbikes.ca for more info.

“This is a community bike shop,” added Campbell. “We built it with the community, for the community, and it’s really neat to see different people coming down and volunteering and helping to fix bikes.”

Campbell said his volunteers will even let keeners watch a repair and teach them how to do it. That way they can fix their own bikes. He said most people want to find out how to fix a flat.

“The shop is about a lot more than just services. We’re gonna teach you some basic bike maintenance along the way, so that you can do some of those things for yourself.”

Campbell noted costs for repairs at the shop are priced low and offer a lot of value for money. He said they waive costs for those who can’t afford it and ask for donations from those who can’t afford the full price of repairs.

He said they will still continue to provide bikes to the less fortunate.

“Anyone in need can get a free or discounted bike from us,” said Campbell. “We’re committed to making sure everyone can access a bike.”

The sale is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10.

The sale will occur nearly one year to the day the cycle shop completed its first repair on April 13, 2020. (See Facebook post below.)

(Story continues below Facebook entry.)

The first bike repair at the new Cloverdale Community Cycles.

We repair bikes for those in need.

We repair bike for…

Posted by Cloverdale Community Kitchen on Monday, 13 April 2020

Cloverdale Community Cycles is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street.

For more information, visit cccbikes.ca, email info@cccbikes.ca, or call 778-617-3003.


Most Read