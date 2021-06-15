Outdoor vendors at the Cloverdale Flea Market are seen in this bird’s eye view image from the flea market’s Facebook page.

Outdoor vendors at the Cloverdale Flea Market are seen in this bird’s eye view image from the flea market’s Facebook page.

Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen

Market to open June 20 after being closed since Nov. 2020

The Cloverdale Flea Market is reopening this Sunday.

In a press release, general manager Andy Janes announced the flea market would be open again on June 20, after being closed since November, 2020.

“We’re excited to finally be reopening after several months closed,” Janes said in the release.

“Over the last few months, we’ve received hundreds of calls, emails and messages wondering when we’d be open again.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen June 28 (From June 22, 2020)

Janes said with the provincial health order changes, and approval of their safety plan from Fraser Health, the flea market was able to put all the wheels in motion to open up June 20.

“We’ve missed our flea market family and we’re looking forward to seeing our vendors and customers again.”

The flea market had been running for 47 years and more than 7 million customers have visited the market since its inception.

The Cloverdale Flea Market is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday and is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Previous story
In four hours, 400 lbs. of litter collected in Fort Langley community cleanup

Just Posted

EmPower Me operates in B.C. and Alberta. It attends various community events to educate about energy conservation and provides workshops to provide more in-depth learning. (EmPower Me Facebook)
Energy efficiency program takes aim at educating Langley Township

Energy mentors are reaching out to speakers of several languages

Adam Hobbs went missing from a Langley work site on Monday, June 14 and may have gone to Vancouver. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Family, RCMP seek Abbotsford man missing from Langley job site

Adam Hobbs lives in Abbotsford and is a minor hockey referee

Surrey Provincial Court. (Black Press Media files)
Suspect allegedly wielding sword and Taser when RCMP arrived at Langley party

A man is facing multiple charges and appeared in court Tuesday

Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
In four hours, 400 lbs. of litter collected in Fort Langley community cleanup

Fifty volunteers, many of them kids, took part in Your Local Community event on Saturday

Eleven months after John and Deanna Reimer opened new, bigger, premises in Walnut Grove, COVID-19 struck. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How a Langley gym owner is getting through the pandemic

Eleven months after John and Deanna Reimer opened new, bigger, premises, COVID-19 struck

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read