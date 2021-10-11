Coghlan Elementary comes through for Aldergrove Food Bank

Karyn Smith, PAC Past President (left) and Laila Meyer, PAC Treasurer (right) with a room full of food items collected by students at Coghlan Elementary School. Aldergrove Food bank took delivery on Oct. 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A food bank donation drive by students, parents and staff at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary school in Aldergrove has bettered their previous effort, gathering 1,696 items, compared to the 1,000 they collected in 2020.

Aldergrove Food Bank Manager Mary van Zuuk, who took delivery on Oct. 5, called the people involved “fabulous.”

“The students really outdid themselves this year,” van Zuuk enthused.

“There will be a lot of families enjoying good, nutritious food because of the hard work they did.”

A roomful of food items collected by students at Coghlan Elementary School was delivered to the Aldergrove Food on Oct. 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brittany Adair, Coghan PAC President, organized the week-long donation drive with Laila Meyer, PAC Treasurer and Karyn Smith, PAC Past President.

“We have such a great community,” Adair remarked.

“The students did a wonderful job.”

The PAC is providing a pizza party to the class that brought in the most items, Adair said.

Aldergrove Food Bank is located in the Countryside Shopping Centre next to the Freshco store at 276th St. and Fraser Highway, beside HUB Insurance.

They are open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with distribution taking place at the back of the facility from 11:30 a to 2:00.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call 604-857-1671.

Located at 4452 256th St., Coghlan has a population of close to 300 students.

