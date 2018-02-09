Cold front prompts Extreme Weather Response for Langley’s homeless

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Langley over the next few days.

Bundle up, Langleyites.

The warmer-than-usual temperatures that we’ve been enjoying over the past week is giving way to a more typical weather pattern for this time of year.

Temperatures are dipping this weekend, prompting the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope to issue an Extreme Weather Response for the Homeless.

The homeless shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass is opening its doors tonight (Feb. 9) from 7 p.m. to Saturday (Feb. 10) at 9:30 a.m.

“If you require shelter assistance after 9 p.m., call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help you to a location,” the shelter noted, adding “if you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter.”

Environment Canada forcasts the temperatures to drop to below freezing under a partly cloudy sky tonight and reach five degrees Celcius in the sunshine tomorrow (Saturday), before dropping to plus-two tomorrow night.

Further east, snow flurries are being reported in Chilliwack.