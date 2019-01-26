Colder weather forecast opens emergency shelter beds in Langley

Gateway of Hope shelter opens beds for homeless

It’s going to be a chilly night in the Langleys, so the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass will be reopening its extreme weather beds.

An extreme weather alert was issued Saturday morning by Cristina Schneiter, the residential service manager for the Salvation Army facility, citing a forecast of ”temperatures that feel like or are minus zero and below.”

The following shelter(s) will be providing spaces during this EWA:

Anyone requiring shelter assistance after 9 .m. can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

