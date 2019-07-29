Colebrook Road closed for the rest of summer

Colebrook Rd will be closed to traffic from now until approximately October 18 to replace the Anderson Creek Bridge.

Colebrook Rd will be only accessible to local traffic with 56 Ave suggested as an alternate route. The Langley portion of 50 Ave will remain open up to the Surrey border where construction is taking place.

Victor Jhingan, Design & Construction Program Manager at the City of Surrey, said the replacement project needed to happen to ensure safety in the area.

“The Anderson Creek Bridge was built in 1986 and has now reached the end of its service life – requiring replacement. In order to facilitate the construction of the bridge replacement it will be necessary to temporarily close Colebrook Road from 192 Street,” Jhingan explained.

192 street in Surrey is undergoing several projects that cover the entirety of 192 street between Highway 10 and 32 Ave.

To support population growth around the Campbell Heights area and improve the flow of traffic to the USA border, the project will widen the road to three lanes in certain sections for the installation of left-turn bays.

New street lighting and shoulder bike lanes in each direction are also being installed.

200 Street in Langley has been listed as an alternate route which may increase traffic in the area during construction through the summer.

For more information on the project and Anderson Bridge replacement, people can visit City of Surrey website where they will find a detailed map of all up-to-date closures.

