COM CAL: Langley seniors shredding it and support group meets virtually

Details on upcoming local events.

• Shred It and Meals to Go: Stop by the Langley Senior Resources Society centre, 20605 51B Ave., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 for shredding by donation or buy Meals to Go.

Safely have unwanted documents shredded. There’s no need to remove paperclips nor staples. It’s a drive-up-and-drop-off fundraiser. Check the centre website, lsrs.ca, for meal selections and payment options.

For more information, contact 604-530-3020 or info@lsrs.ca.

• Hominum Fraser Valley is an not for profit, informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 31. Due to Covid 19 this is a ZOOM meeting. To receive an invitation for the virtual meeting or more information, call Art at 604-477-9553, or email aapearson@shaw.ca.

Have a local event coming up we can tell the community about? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Otter Co-op donating paint to spruce up three Aldergrove sites this summer

