In a recent ceremony, air cadets at the 746 Squadron said goodbye to long-time member Major Nathan Groome. (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In a recent ceremony, air cadets at the 746 Squadron said goodbye to long-time member Major Nathan Groome. (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Commanding officer departs squadron

In a send-off, cadet-turned-leader presented with officer’s sword

by Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner/Special to Advance Times

Major Nathan Groome saluted his former squadron for the last time with an air force officer’s sword during the 746 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron’s (RCACS) change of command parade held recently at Langley Regional Airport.

Groome, from Langley, joined the 746 Lightning Hawk squadron as a cadet in 1998, at age 14.

He spent more than 22 years at the squadron, his first five as a cadet, 12 as a staff officer, and his last five as the commanding officer.

READ MORE: Change of command at Langley air force cadets

The major has recently assumed a new role at 907 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Surrey.

As a parting gift from a community of squadron staff and alumni at 746, he received a Royal Canadian Air Force officer’s sword.

Groome was asked to share his best memory at 746 RCACS.

PAST COVERAGE: Langley cadets help young people soar

“Seeing cadets and staff grow and develop over the years,” will remain Groome’s highlight with the 746, followed by activities such as his marksmanship, and trips around Canada and the U.S.A.

The cadet program is designed to develop confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, while they promote physical fitness and healthy living, and foster an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

They are led by Canadian forces cadet instructors cadre (CIC) officers – dedicated members of the community who work with youth in their spare time by providing them with a dynamic and structured program.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley

 

In a recent ceremony, air cadets at the 746 Squadron said goodbye to long-time member Major Nathan Groome. (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In a recent ceremony, air cadets at the 746 Squadron said goodbye to long-time member Major Nathan Groome. (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Volunteers carry out Aldergrove cleanup in the pouring rain
Next story
Langley City is looking for volunteers to serve on committees

Just Posted

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: View of track from on high

A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Driver rescued from submerged car in South Langley

In 2020, the Christmas in Williams Park light display in Langley was limited to six days due to COVID-19. This year, it will run for three weeks, but will still be a drive-through event. (Barbara Sharp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again