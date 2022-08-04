COMMUNITY CALENDAR: August is here and there’s lots to do around Langley?

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Summer Reading Club: Summer reading tracking started Tuesday, June 21, in the Fraser Valley Regional Library club. Different activities and resources for age groups zero to Grade 6, Grades 7 to 12 and adults throughout summer. Free to join. Can track reading with Beanstack app or on paper. Enjoy summer performances and events at local library branches. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca/summer_reading_clubs.

Butterfly release: Annual fundraiser is at Krause Berry Farms, 6179 248th St., Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Benefits Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge. Pre-order butterflies online at www.langleyhospice.ca/events/butterfly-release or call 604-530-1115. $25 each.

Burnouts in the Sky: Bradley McPherson Memorial Show and Shine is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Event raises funds for memorial scholarship named for a young man murdered in 2011. $15 advance registration or $20 on the day. Silent auction, 50/50, vendors, live music, kids korner, and 18 classes of awards. Registration and info: www.burnoutsinthesky.com.

Art Jam at the Farm: Fort Gallery hosting art workshops for adults and teens of all abilities all day Aug. 6. Choice of workshops such as experimental drawing, botanical forms, plein air painting, block printing, floral arranging, outdoor sketching, and meditative drawing explorations. $100 plus materials fees. Sign up in advance at fortgallery.ca.

Rotary 50/50 Mega Draw:Last day to buy tickets is Aug. 14. Draw date is Aug. 19 with prize being up to $200,000. Info: langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

Dive-In Movie Night: At the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience pool. Spiderman: No Way Home is Aug. 11. Bring a floatie or relax poolside. $7 per person, including tax. Advance registration required. Info: tol.ca.

Day of Pos-Abilities: Langley Pos-Abilities Society invites public to Douglas Park on Aug. 20 where there are activities 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. spotlighting disability issues. Enjoy live music, kids activities, marketplace, food, 50/50 draw and the Try on a Disability obstacle course. Volunteer opportunities. Free. Info: pos-abilities.org.

Urban Safari Rescue Society summer camps: Charity offers five-day weekday camps for children six to eight and nine to 12 between July 4 and Sept. 2. $210 plus GST (less on weeks with certain stat holidays). At society facility, 1395 176th St. Info: urbansafari.ca.

Monsoon Festival: Live theatre production of the Punjabi folktale Dooja Ghar (The Other House) – A Mirza Sahiban Story opens Friday, Aug. 5 with shows Aug. 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Campbell Valley Red Barn, 1065 224th St. Tickets: $20 at monsoonartsfest.ca. Festival activities also happening in Vancouver and Richmond, and via Zoom.

Summer Festival Series: Free performances Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the amphitheatre beside the Langley Events Centre. Aug. 4: Jackson Hollow. Aug. 11: Paul Filek. Info: tol.ca.

Storytime in the park: Fraser Valley Regional Library free events for families are at 10:30 a.m. in Murray’s Corner Parkette, 21655 Murrays Corner, on Aug. 15 and 29. Cancelled if raining or temperature is 30° C or higher. Info: fvrl.ca.

McBurney Summer Series: Free concert, treats and more in downtown plaza 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6: Alex Maher. Suitable for all ages. Info: downtownlangley.com.

The Artic, Travis Thuro and Grace Maria: Faith concert is Aug. 11 at the AV Centre, 27540 Fraser Hwy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance on eventbrite.ca (384287673777) or $15 at the door.

Chamber meeting: Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce August meeting is Aug. 16, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fraser Valley Cider Co., 22128 16th Ave. Members $55. Features long table dinner, games, prized, and networking. Sign up in advance through chamber website, via email to chamber or 604-371-3770.

Babes and Bullies: Fundraiser for Hugabull Advocacy and Rescue has drinks, food trucks, raffles, games, live entertainment by Hourglass Cabaret and more from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Roots and Wings Distillery, 7898 240th St. $20 per person. Tickets: eventbrite.com (BabesandBullies).

Eco Explorers Kids’ Camp: Langley Environmental Partners Society hosts camps for kids Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thurdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Langley Demonstration Garden, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Camps held July and August, and cost $5 per child per day. Info: lepsfieldteam1@outlook.com or 604-546-0344.

Garden Smart workshops: Langley Environmental Partner Society has free workshops at the Langley Demonstration Garden. Planting at the learning farm: Small scale vegetable production: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Seed saving 101: 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Foraging walk: 10a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Register in advance: garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

Beginning’s End: Final exhibition of local artists at the Langley Centennial Museum runs until Sept. 30 then the museum closes for demolition. The more than 250 works on display are from the Langley Arts Council, Fort Langley Artists Group, Fraser Valley Potters Guild, Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, Fraser Valley Watermedia Society, and local Indigenous and Metis artists coordinated in collaboration with stalew Arts & Cultural Society. Info: museum.tol.ca.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Free drop-in camps: Langley City, the Langley Children’s Committee and Langley School District Foundation offer Langley Adventure Playground pilot at Portage Park. Free unstructured play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to Sept. 3. Two recreation workers on site to help. For ages five to 11. Parents encouraged to stay. Info: langleycity.ca/recreation-culture.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Info: lcfm.ca.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

