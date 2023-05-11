COMMUNITY CALENDAR: It’s heating up, Langley

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and precautions for in-person events.

Big Band Swing Dance with Dal Richards Orchestra: Dance is in the Fort Langley Community Hall on Friday, May 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this fundraiser in support of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. Includes a silent auction, cash bar, and more. Tickets: $38. Info: eventbrite.ca (event 574843190457).

Josh & Bex: Folk duo performs at the Bez Arts Hub starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Tickets: $30. Info: bezartshub.com.

Dou Concertante: Award-winning violin and piano duo performs at the Langley Community Music School Rose Gellert Hall, 4899 207th St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Tickets: $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $18 for students, and $10 for LCMS students. Info: eventbrite.ca or 604-534-2848.

Heritage Picnic at Michaud House: Learn about Voyageur history at the afternoon picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the historic house at 5202 204th St. Storytelling, music, presentations and more. Tickets: $20. Info: allevents.in.

Social Media for Social Good: Langley City library branch workshop for ages 12 and up is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Free. Explore evidence-based well-being approaches, platform growth strategies, and boundary setting for your social media engagement. Learn how to create a safe space for your followers, protect yourself from online bullies, and benefit from social media. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Quilt show: Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild show is at the George Preston Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Public can see 225 quilts as well as the 27 quilts by Val Smith which are being sold to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. Vendors and more. Info: fvqg.org.

Choir fundraiser: D.W. Poppy Secondary choir is hosting a car wash, bottle drive and Krispy Kreme donut sale on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Langley School District head office, 4875 22nd St. Proceeds help the students go to nationals.

Gospel concert: Bez Gospel Choir performs in a Saturday, May 13 show starting at 7 p.m. at the Bez Arts Hub. Tickets: $25. Info: bezartshub.com.

Mother’s Day Breakfast: Public invited to Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd., for the breakfast held since 1974. $10 per person with children under six eating free. Full buffet meal between 8 a.m. and noon on Sunday, May 14. Info: jubileecommunityhall1936@gmail.com or 604-856-4375.

Oh Mother: Andrea Superstein brings her multimedia music show to the Bez Arts Hub for a Mother’s Day performance at 3:30 p.m. on May 14. Tickets: $35. Info: bezartshub.com.

May Day Parade: Fort Langley Lions invites everyone to the village for celebrations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22. In addition to the May Day Parade at 11 a.m., there’s the $6 pancake breakfast at the Lions Hall, a family festival in Fort Langley Park with live entertainment, kids activities, food trucks, a concession, the May Queen and royal party, and May Pole dancing. Bring lawn chairs, umbrellas, and blankets as the event takes place rain or shine. Info: maydayfortlangley.com.

Monday Morning Talk Show: Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre 10 a.m. speaker series is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. Info: 604-530-3020.

Old-time dance: Dance or just enjoy the music and company at the OAP Heritage Hall, 3015 273rd St. Coffee, tea and snacks includes in $8 admission.Info: Angie, 778-836-0270, or Mary, 604-534-4802. May 13: Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers; May 20: no dance; May 27: Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers; June 3: Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers; June 10: Ukrainian Prairie Band; June 17: Ukrainian Prairie Band; June 24: Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers.

Swing Dance Social: Monthly dances hosted by Swing Shift, a non-profit dance group, are offered at the Murrayville Hall. First lesson free for beginners (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.). No partner necessary. Tickets: $10 in advance through eventbrite or $15 at the door. Info: Rock Step Swing Dance on Facebook, or rockstepswing@gmail.com.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55 and older meet for walks 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, brunches, and other get-togethers in Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and surrounding area. Info: Marianne, 604-790-5206 or marianne.emmerton@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous: Non-profit can help adults with problem gambling. Call 1-855-222-5542.

Gamblers Anonymous family groups: Gam-Anon helps people impacted by someone else’s gambling. Welcome whether gambler seeks help or not. Info: vancouvergamanon@shaw.ca or 604-626-9418.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Fun with Ozobots: Kids can stop by the Murrayville branch on Friday, May 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. to play with programmable miniature robots. For ages nine to 12, but younger kids can attend if accompanied by an adult.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca. Next one is May 18.

Parrots in the Librar: From 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Murrayville branch, the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary will be visiting with some avian friends. Free but must register in advance due to limited space. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.bc.ca

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks, and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows, and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

Fort Langley Village Farmers Market: Opens April 15 and goes until Dec. 2, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9025 Glover Rd. Info: fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

