COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for late June 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Summer Reading Club: Summer reading tracking started Tuesday, June 21, in the Fraser Valley Regional Library club. Different activities and resources for age groups zero to Grade 6, Grades 7 to 12 and adults throughout summer. Free to join. Can track reading with Beanstack app or on paper. Enjoy summer performances and events at local library branches. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca/summer_reading_clubs.

.

Evening plant ecology walk: Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association hosts 90-minute walk at 7 p.m. on June 24 along Tavistock Trail to explore the impact of invasive plants. Goes rain or shine. Dress for any weather. Bring binoculars. Free. Must register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drbipa-river-walk-talk-plant-ecology-tickets-350799439567.

.

Bandits: $5 from every gold or orange zone ticket will go to the Foundry Langley from the Friday, June 24 gate between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Montreal Alliance. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. Info: thebandits.ca.

.

Pickleball tournament: Douglas Park Pickleball players hosting a charity tournament June 24 to 26. Raffles, prizes, barbecue, and more. Everyone welcome. In support of Douglas Park Community School. Info: pickelballbrackets.com.

.

Comedy Night: Stand-up comedy starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, in the Aldergrove Legion, 26607 Fraser Hwy. Headliner Patrick Maliha, with Justin Nichol, and Steev Letts. Tickets: $18 through allevents.in.

.

Art show: Acorn Art and Image marks 25 years with a show June 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 19783 40A Ave. Art in various media as well as a raffle, and photo shoot. Info: aai87@hotmail.com.

.

Municipal Pensioner Retirees Association: In-person quarterly meetings for the Langley chapter resume Monday, June 27 at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. at 1:30 p.m. Open to everyone.

.

Anything Goes: Fraser Valley Musical Theatre show features a cast of 30, a live orchestra and a 38-foot ship. Shows are June 30, July 2, 7, 8 and 9, with matinees July 3 and 10. At Mainstage Theatre, 13750 88th Ave. Formerly the Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

.

Free drop-in camps: Langley City, the Langley Children’s Committee and Langley School District Foundation offer Langley Adventure Playground pilot at Portage Park. Free unstructured play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to Sept. 3. Two recreation workers on site to help. For ages five to 11. Parents encouraged to stay. Info: langleycity.ca/recreation-culture.

.

30th anniversary celebration: Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise invites past members or current Rotarians to join in a celebration of the club’s three decades of community service. Event is July 6 at Adrian’s at the Airport. Info: May, 604-530-7092 or mfbarnard@telus.net.

.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market starting July 10. Runs noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

.

LEPS Eco Explorers Kids Camp: Sign up open for camps for six- to 10-year-olds during July and August. Topics include watersheds, pollinators, trash to treasure, birds, and much more. $5 per day per child. Camps run 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Info: lepsfieldteam1@outlook.com or 604-546-0344.

.

Urban Safari Rescue Society summer camps: Charity offers five-day weekday camps for children six to eight and nine to 12 between July 4 and Sept. 2. $210 plus GST (less on weeks with certain stat holidays). At society facility, 1395 176th St. Info: urbansafari.ca.

.

50 Shades of Blue: Fort Langley Artists Group show goes until July 16 at the CN station on Fort Langley. Info: fortlangleyartistsgroup.com or Facebook.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com. June 24: stories and poems by author Jim McGregor. June 28: old time radio snippets and chat.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar