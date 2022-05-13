COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for mid-May 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Mamma Mia: Walnut Grove Secondary musical is May 13 and 14 starting at 7 p.m. in the schools outdoor courtyard. Tickets: $15 at www.showtix4u.com/events/theatreinthegrove.

.

Shredding: Langley Senior Resources Society fundraiser is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at 20605 51B Ave.

.

Relay for Life Clothing Drive: Gallery Relay for Life team accepting donations of gently used clothing, linens, pillows, pet beds, shoes and purses in the alley behind McFarlane Insurance, 20440 Douglas Cres. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

.

Shredding fundraiser: Langley Lions Club offers shredding by donation at West Park Centre, 8843 204th St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

.

Waceya Métis Society: resumes in-person meetings. Langley residents who are Métis can find out more by contacting the office at 604-841-9675 or waceya.ca. Next meeting is Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the office, 5631a 176A St.

.

Tribute to Country Icons: Langley Charitable Nights next fundraiser at the George Preston Recreation Centre is Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. featuring a tribute to Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. Info: https://www.thefairhavengroup.com/langley-charitable-nights.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Housing navigation: Seniors can receive help accessing SAFER and BC Housing, and obtain information on seniors rental housing options. Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. Call 604-530-3020 ext. 306 to book an appointment.

.

Walking Club: Open to any seniors, the walking club is Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Beginner and more advanced groups. Info and registration: Lindaw@lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020 ext. 303.

.

Rockin’ Red Hats: Langley chapter is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Activities include dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar