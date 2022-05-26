COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for the week starting May 21, 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Application deadline: 3rd annual Jodi Steeves Kindness Scholarship for Aldergrove Secondary students for those who go out of their way to be kind in their school, community and home. Application deadline is Thursday, May 26. Info: kindness@jodiandtheteam.com.

.

Township wide garage sale: Runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. Map of locations in this edition and Friday’s Aldergrove Star. Info: tol.ca/garagesale.

.

Brookswood Car Show: Community car show runs 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave. to raise money for the school. Early bird registration: $15. At the gate registration: $20. Car show vehicles must arrive between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Info: brookswoodcarshow.ca.

.

Bottle drive fundraiser: Love a Bull Rescue Society has a bottle drive at Edmonds Battery, 20131 Industrial Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. All proceeds help dogs in the society’s care. Info: www.loveabullsociety.com.

.

Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir: Performs at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., doing numbers from the doo-wop era. Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for students, and kids under 12 get in free. Doors and windows will remain open during show. Audience members asked to mask. Choir performs in singers’ masks. Info: vancouverorpheus.org.

.

Craft and Recycle Sale: Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., has a combination craft sale and recycle (used goods) sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Table rentals: $20 for non-members, free for members. Info: 604-530-4232.

.

Brookswood Summerfest: Enjoy activities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 with the return of the family-oriented gathering, including music, games, and more.

.

Aldergrove Block Party: Family activities at the Aldergrove Legion on June 4.

.

Valley Granfondo: 115 kilometre ride through the Langley and Abbotsford starts at 8 a.m. on June 4 at Eagle Acres Dairy, 8796 240th St. MedioFondo is the 85-km ride and PrestoFondo Half Century is 50km. New is the 20km FamilyFondo. Post-ride festival, live music, food and more. Volunteers welcome to register in advance. Info: valleygranfondo.com.

.

Aldergrove Fun Day: Free family event at the Aldergrove Plaza on June 5.

.

Gutsy Walk: Fraser Valley event is June 5 at Fleetwood Park, 15802 80th Ave. at 10 a.m. Sign up before June 4 for prizes. Supports those with irritable bowel disease (IBD). Info: gutsywalk.ca.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Rockin’ Red Hats: Langley chapter is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Activities include dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar