COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events in the closing days of September and into autumn 2022

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Walk: Langley Senior Resource Centre Society walking group invites public to wear their orange shirts and join the walk Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the centre, 20605 51B Ave.

Beginning’s End: Final exhibition of local artists at the Langley Centennial Museum runs until Sept. 30 then the museum closes for demolition. The more than 250 works on display are from the Langley Arts Council, Fort Langley Artists Group, Fraser Valley Potters Guild, Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, Fraser Valley Watermedia Society, and local Indigenous and Metis artists coordinated in collaboration with stalew Arts & Cultural Society. Info: museum.tol.ca.

Seniors Health Fair: Stop by the Langley Seniors Resource Society, 20605 51B Ave., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a health fair organized by the Langley Seniors in Action and held on the International Day of Older Persons. There’s information tables, food, prizes, and entertainment by the Seabillies. Free admission. Vaccine passport required. Info: info@langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

Salmon and Cranberry Festival: Everyone is invited to first annual festival which runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 on McMillan Island. Park in Fort Langley and walk across the bridge to enjoy food, music, and vendors. Admission by donation with proceeds to fund educational endowment.

Heritage Apple Day: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, enjoy apple tastings, education and crafts, interactive demonstrations, tours, fiddlers, artists, historians and storytellers. Event goes rain or shine at Derby Reach Regional Park Heritage Area, 10748 Allard Cres. Free. Hosted by the Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association.

Walk for Bu: Fundraising walk for Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation is Oct. 1 at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Foundation supports training and surgery in Liberia. Purchase tickets in advance at www.kbnf.org/walk. Can also enjoy post-walk barbecue.

Agricultural tour: Langley Environmental Partners Society offers an Agriculture Education Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1 for Water Weeks. Farm located near the Langley Regional Airport. Through 12 interactive learning stations, learn about soil, pollinators, water, greenhouses, invasive species, bees, bats, owls, bugs, birds, and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon. Register in advance at exec_director@leps.bc.ca.

Customer appreciation day: Brookswood library, offering drop-in cake, coffee and conversation 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4. Check out the expanded library and enter draw for a gift bag.

20th anniversary celebration: Murrayville library branch marks milestone with event Oct. 5 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy cake and coffee. Throughout the month, the library has weekly activities and draws to mark the anniversary.

What We Leave Behind: Fort Gallery’s juried exhibition is about legacy good and bad, and runs until Oct. 8. Features artists Meichen Waxer, Luke Pardy, Corrina Hammond, Mohadese Movahed, Lindsay Lorraine, Hadis Vahidi, Don Portelance, Samantha Harrison and Atheana Pichu. Info: fortgallery.ca.

Scarecrow Stroll: Art’s Nursery’s annual community event features more than 60 unique scarecrows sponsored by local companies on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can also participate in a scarecrow scavenger hunt, pick up take-and-make kits for $20, check out the pumpking patch, take photos, and more. Local high school can participate in the upcycle challenge – build a scarecrow out of recycled materials. Proceeds support The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue, and Pacific Parklands Foundation. Info: artsnursery.com.

50/50 draw: Langley PosAbilities Society draw has possible prize of $125,000 for the winner. Tickets on sale until Nov. 2 with the draw Nov. 3. Info: langleypos-abilities.rafflenexus.com.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: fvrl.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: fvrl.ca.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com. Next meeting is Oct. 4.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Info: lcfm.ca.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

