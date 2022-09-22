COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events in the closing days of September and into autumn 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

CD Mandala Art: Langley City library branch offers free drop-in program for ages five and older. Learn about mandala art and create a piece on a CD between 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Tiller’s Folly: Fundraising concert is 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd. Tickets: $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Fund used for local documentary film project. Info: creative-compass.com.

Craft sale and flea market: At Fernridge Hall, 200th Street and 24th Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Campbell Valley Wine Run: Costumed runners go on scenic 10-kilometre route, stopping for tastings at local wineries. Event supports Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities and its therapeutic riding programs. Horseback option available. $90 per person. Event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Info: eventbrite.ca (look for campbell valley wine run

Municipal Pensioner Retirees Association: In-person quarterly meetings for the Langley chapter are at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. at 1:30 p.m. Open to everyone. Sept. 26 meeting features Daniel Snyder, with the Langley Overdose Response Community Action Team.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

Taking Action Against the Global Food Crisis: Canadian Foodgrains Bank invites public to free event at 7p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Westlund Building, 19951 80A Ave. Register in advance at eventbrite (search for taking action against the global food crisis). Guest speaker is Florence Nduku from Kenya who will talk about the issues facing African nations and actions people can take. Held in collaboration with HOPE International Development Agency, Food for the Hungry Canada and Kentro Network.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Walk: Langley Senior Resource Centre Society walking group invites public to wear their orange shirts and join the walk Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the centre, 20605 51B Ave.

Beginning’s End: Final exhibition of local artists at the Langley Centennial Museum runs until Sept. 30 then the museum closes for demolition. The more than 250 works on display are from the Langley Arts Council, Fort Langley Artists Group, Fraser Valley Potters Guild, Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, Fraser Valley Watermedia Society, and local Indigenous and Metis artists coordinated in collaboration with stalew Arts & Cultural Society. Info: museum.tol.ca.

What We Leave Behind: Fort Gallery’s juried exhibition is about legacy good and bad, and runs until Oct. 8. Features artists Meichen Waxer, Luke Pardy, Corrina Hammond, Mohadese Movahed, Lindsay Lorraine, Hadis Vahidi, Don Portelance, Samantha Harrison and Atheana Pichu. Info: fortgallery.ca.

50/50 draw: Langley PosAbilities Society draw has possible prize of $125,000 for the winner. Tickets on sale until Nov. 2 with the draw Nov. 3. Info: langleypos-abilities.rafflenexus.com.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: fvrl.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: fvrl.ca.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Info: lcfm.ca.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

