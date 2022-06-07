COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events kick off this week with D.W. Poppy school concert

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Espressivo Summer Pops: D.W. Poppy Secondary music students perform Wednesday, June 8, at the school, 23752 52nd Ave. (originally slated for Thunderbird Show Park but moved due to expected inclement weather). Concert includes Poppy’s feeder schools, five food trucks, 20-plus market vendors, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 5:30. Tickets: $5 (for those 13 and older). All proceeds benefit music program at Poppy and its elementary schools. Info: www.dwpoppymusic.com.

Container gardening with kids: LEPS and Fraser Valley Conservancy host events throughout summer. From 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, families can learn how to create a pizza garden (grow vegetables and more needed for pizzas). Free. At Langley Demonstration Garden, Derek Doubleday Arboretum. Register at garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

Strawberry Tea: United Church Women invite everyone to tea with strawberry shortcake Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley Murrayville, 21562 Old Yale Rd. Adults $10, kids six to 10 $5, and no cost to those five and younger.

Alternative lawns: LEPS and Fraser Valley Conservancy host events throughout summer. From 1 to 2 p.m. on June 11, Learn ecofriendly alternatives to conventional lawn care, lawn alternatives, and increasing biodiversity. Free. At Langley Demonstration Garden, Derek Doubleday Arboretum. Register at garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

Mental Health First Aid: St. John Ambulance offers Zoom court June 11 and in-class session at Surrey/Delta/Langley branch, 8911 152nd St., on June 23 and 24. Topics include mental health, substance issue, mood, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, stigma, recognizing the signs, how to help, and more. $230. Info and registration: sja.ca/en/bcyt-mental-health-and-stress-awareness or 1-866-321-2651. Workplace courses also available.

Relay for Life: Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser is June 11 in Willoughby Community Park (beside the Langley Events Centre). Teams have been fundraising in advance of event. Public welcome to attend to support activities that day.

Cycle for Sight: Fundraiser for Fighting Blindness Canada is based at West Langley Hall, 9400 208th St., on June 11. Event runs 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riders enjoy scenic route through region before a barbecue. Choose 30-, 60-, 90-, or 120-km routes. Info: cycleforsight@fightingblindness.ca or 1-800-461-3331 ext. 271.

Bottle Drive: Cassie and Friends fundraiser for kids with arthritis is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11 at 25095 Robertson Cres. The sixth annual Prime Family Bottle Drive supports the Cassie & Friends Society, and includes a bake sale, 50/50, hot dog and drink by donation, and more. Info: Charlene, 604-329-6421.

Avalon Gardens Spring Craft Fair: Public invited to stop by 22323 48th Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11 for vendors, a 50/50 and door prizes, in support of senior residents of the care home. Sale includes painted hearts to raise money for Red Cross Ukraine relief efforts. Info: 604-546-3100.

Father’s Day Market: Free admission to market in Willoughby Hall, 20809 83rd Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 and 12.

Mini-Bioblitz: Yorkson Watershed Enhancement Society invited public to help observe and record animals, plants and fungi of Yorkson Community Park, 205th Street and 84th Avenue, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Fun for families. Free. Public can also be part of bioblitz from June 4 to 19 in their own backyards and neighbourhoods. Info and registration: inaturalist.org or stewardship@leps.bc.ca. Info on the society: Natal, ncicuto@shaw.ca or Marlee, marlee@st.pierre.ca.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

