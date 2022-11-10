COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

Adoption event: Embrace a Discarded Animal Society has dogs and cats for adoption at the adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart between Nov. 10 and 13 as part of National Adoption Week. Volunteers needed as well for this event. Info: embracesociety.ca.

24-hour Rowathon: Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society hosting second annual event from noon Friday, Nov. 11 to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Fort Strength, 20280 97th Ave. to raise money for Honour House. Teams and spectators welcome. Info: jpearson@iaff4550.ca.

Simonds Holiday Market: Free admission to the elementary school PAC’s holiday market which runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 20190 48th Ave. Info: Facebook Holiday Market Simonds.

Family bike ride: Hub cycling group invites public to a family ride from Brydon Lagoon along the Nikomekl River to White Rock. Safety briefing at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Ride at 10 a.m. Bring water and snack, and dress for the weather. Beginner friendly route. Helmet and signed waiver required. Sign up in advance: https://www.letsgobiking.net/beginner/56-nicomekl-river-langley-bc/. Info: 604-536-7234.

Belmont Elementary Holiday Market: School PAC hosting sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the gym, 20390 40th Ave. More than 40 vendors along with a raffle, concession, bake sale, and more.

Kitty adoptathon: CARES cat shelter has more than 30 kittens and 100 adult cats available for adoption at a special event Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart. Meet the cats between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. those days. Kitten adoption: $350 (includes shots, tattoo, neutering, and full vet check). Info: carescatshelter.com.

Christmas Craft Sale: Willoughby Women’s Institute annual sale runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the hall, 208th Street and 83rd Avenue, where people will find baking, books, knitting, sewing, honey products, paintings, and more. Coffee and scones available.

New artists showcase: The UppaTones, Aaron Willms, Wayne Joyce and Matt Netzke perform at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave., on Nov. 12. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Info: bezartshub.com.

Christmas fundraiser: Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation special events are Nov. 12. Shoppe, 2978 272nd St., has a sale 9:30 to 4 p.m. Warehouse, 26004 Fraser Hwy., has activities planned for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, including Christmas merchandise, hot chocolate, craft tables with local vendors (candles, plants, crochet and knit items, and more). Ask about the 50/50 and raffles.

Monday morning talk show: Langley Senior Resource Society centre Monday gatherings are at 10 a.m. and feature different topics. The event is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. Register at 604-530-3020. Nov. 14: Not your Granddaddy’s library with Noor Bains of the Fraser Valley Regional Library; Nov. 21: cop talk with Langley RCMP Const. Curt Hall; Nov. 28: history of the Langley fire department with retired chief Jim McGregor.

LEGO robots: Muriel Arnason library hosts event Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. about the LEGO WeDo collection that can be used to built a functioning robot. For ages seven to 12.

Playing with Ozobots: Learn to program miniature robots at the Murrayville library in a special event Friday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.bibliocommons.com.

One Night Out Fundraiser: Event supports homeless youth organizations and is Friday, Nov. 18 at the Langley Events Centre parking lot. Experience what it’s like to be without adequate shelter for one night. Info: https://fundrazr.com/campaigns/onenightout/join.

Pub night: Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary PAC hosting a pub night starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Artful Dodger Pub. In addition to burger meal, there’s raffles, silent auction, 50/50, and more. Tickets” $25 at the school office. Proceeds used to help build a roof for the outdoor classroom.

Christmas Market: West Langley Elementary PAC sale goes 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 9403 212th St. Admission by donation.

St. George’s Christmas Market: Visit the church at 9160 Church St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 for vendors, home baking, gift baskets, a hot lunch, and more.

Christmas Market Extravaganza: The market features vendors, goodies, crafts, a 50/50 draw and concessions, and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Fort Langley Seniors Hall, 88th Avenue and Glover Road.

Volunteers needed: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley needs volunteers to help at the Glamorama Charity Shopping Night on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 6:30 and 10 p.m. Info: langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

Douglas Day: Fort Langley National Historic Site invites public to learn about James Douglas, B.C.’s first governor at the annual event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Event features Métis jigging, cedar weaving, and top hat-making demonstrations; Caribbean food truck; steel drum, fiddle, and bagpipe performances; African cultural dancers; and more. Info: pc.gc.ca/en.

Christmas Craft Sale: Brookswood Seniors Centre sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 19899 36th Ave.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: fvrl.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Let’s Get Factual: Fraser Valley Regional Library virtual non-fiction book club meets online at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Register in advance through fvrl.bc.ca.

Evening book club: Open to adults. Join anytime. Next meeting is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Aldergrove Library. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Adult Book Club: Discuss selected titles at a gathering at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in the Aldergrove Library. Info: 604-856-6415.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: fvrl.ca.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

