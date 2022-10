COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

Diya Painting: All ages are welcome at the Aldergrove library branch to paint diyas (small lamps) and celebrate Diwali (the festival of light). Happens from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Langley Leadership Prayer Breakfast: Event takes place 7 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Langley Events Centre and features guest speaker Maryann Connor, founder and president of NightShift Ministeries. Tickets and info: langleyprayerbreakfast.ca.

Blanket and Warm Clothing Drive: Public invited to drop off clean blankets and winter clothing between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aldergrove Plaza, 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

Adoptathon: CARES cat shelter, Glover Road just east of 216th Street, has an adoption event at the shelter to spotlight its adult cats in need of forever homes. It’s from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Volunteers on hand to answer questions and show public the no-kill shelter. Info: caresshelter.com.

LGBTQ2S+ Seniors Luncheon: LSRS and LGBTQ2S+ Seniors of Langley Social Group invite seniors from the Q-community to a welcoming luncheon to socialize, meet the executive director and board chair, and tour the Langley Senior Resources Society centre, 20605 51B Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Free. Info: 604-530-3020.

Annual general meeting: Langley Senior Resources Society AGM is 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Registration starts at 1 p.m. Advance registration encouraged but not required. Register: 604-530-3020. Questions: board@lsrs.ca.

Great Shredding Event: Public invited to stop by the Langley Seniors Resources Society centre, 20605 51B Ave., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 for shredding by donation. Drive up and drop off unwanted paper materials such as old tax returns, credit card statements, and anything containing personal information. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Tuk Shop thrift boutique and cafe open.

Halloween Hunt: Rain or shine, the family event will go ahead with a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, 26310 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Scarecrow Stroll: Art’s Nursery’s annual community event features more than 60 unique scarecrows sponsored by local companies on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can also participate in a scarecrow scavenger hunt, pick up take-and-make kits for $20, check out the pumpkin patch, take photos, and more. Local high school can participate in the upcycle challenge – build a scarecrow out of recycled materials. Proceeds support The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, Orphaned Wildlife Rescue, and Pacific Parklands Foundation. Info: artsnursery.com.

50/50 draw: Langley PosAbilities Society draw has possible prize of $125,000 for the winner. Tickets on sale until Nov. 2 with the draw Nov. 3. Info: langleypos-abilities.rafflenexus.com.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: fvrl.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: fvrl.ca.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Info: lcfm.ca.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

