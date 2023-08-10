COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Plenty to do in Langley throughout August

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Outdoor Fine Art Fair: 14 artists will be at Douglas Park, 206th Street and 56th Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, as part of the Fine Arts Weekend in Langley City, including the West Fine Art Show (see below). Public can view, shop, meet, and mingle with the artists, as well as enjoy music by Gabriel Regehr and Harmeet Kaur Virdee. Info: www.langleyarts.ca/events/ofaf-.

West Fine Art Show: Partial proceeds from art show with 25 artists goes to Langley Hospice Society. Free admission and parking for show Friday, Aug. 11, from noon to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cascades Casino ballroom. Info: westart.ca.

Summer Series: Free concerts at the Willoughby Community Park amphitheatre are Thursdays starting at 7 p.m. Free parking at Langley Events Centre. Dress for weather. Shows go rain or shine. Aug. 17: Ranj Singh. Aug. 24: Jodi Proznik. Aug. 31. Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

Legendary Waterfight: Langley City Fire Rescue firefighters go to battle with pool patrons 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. Can bring pool toys. Regular admission rates apply.

Cruising for a Cause: Country car show is Aug. 12. $20 entry for the fourth annual fundraiser at 25775 12th Ave. Gates open at 2 p.m. Event features live music, chicken barbecue, raffles, and prizes. Proceeds to Langley Hospice Society.

Butterfly release: Public can purchase newly emerged butterflies at this Saturday, Aug. 12 fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society, and Langley Lodge. Butterflies released at 1:30 p.m. Event runs 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery, 6179 248th St. $25 per butterfly. Order in advance at langleyhospice.ca.

Babes and Bullies: Fundraiser for HugABull Advocacy and Outreach features food trucks, raffles, shopping, entertainment, and more from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Roots and Wings Distillery. Tickets start at $20. 100 per cent of proceeds go to animal welfare group. Info: rootsandwingsdistillery.ca.

Horse trials: Free public entry and parking for equestrian competitions daily Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13. Hosted by Campbell Valley Equestrian Society. Info: cves.ca.

Work party: Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) invites public to help at the Langley Demonstration Garden, 21200 block of Fraser Highway, 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 13. Light refreshments provided. Volunteers will help clean garden beds, pull invasive weeds, water, and harvest. Equipment provided. Washroom on premises. Info: restoration@leps.bc.ca.

McBurney Plaza Summer Series: Public invited to free summer performances at McBurney Plaza between 6 and 8 p.m. on select Thursdays, courtesy of the Downtown Langley Business Association. Aug. 10: Ryan McAllister Band.

Summer Reading Club ceremony: All club participants invited to medal ceremony 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Langley City library. Free event with activities, food, and more. Register summer reading club children in advance at fvrl.bc.ca or 604-514-2850.

Seed saving workshop: Free working on how to store, clean and harvest seeds is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Langley Demonstration Garden. Register in advance at garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

Aldergrove Community Heritage Day: Alder Grove Heritage Society’s free family-friendly event at the Aldergrove Community Museum & Archives, 3190 271st St., includes historical displays, projects to preserve Aldergrove’s heritage and how to get involved; and help with starting a family history. Waceya Métis Society dancers and local artisan vendors,games, giveaways, and more on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dive-In Movie Night: Township showing movie between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience pool. Aug. 24: Minions, the Ride of Gru. Bring floaties. Family-friendly movies. Regular admission rates apply.

Rue Saint Georges Sax Ensemble: Group performs at the Douglas Park Spirit Square stage 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Repair Cafe: Volunteers with various skills needed for Langley Environmental Partners Society repair cafes, including bike repair, electronics, sewing/clothing, household goods, appliances, toys, and more. Repair Cafe is Sept. 9 at the LEPS office, 4839 221st St. Includes shredding by donation and a barbecue. To volunteer, contact Sarah, 604-546-0339 or projects@leps.bc.ca.

Langley Pos-Abilities 50/50: Deadline to buy is noon on Sept. 17. Draw is Sept. 19. Open to 19 and older. Tickets: $20 apiece, three for $50 or eight for $100. Highest possible jackpot is $125,000. Info: langleypos-abilities.rafflenexus.com.

Seniors Gardening Club: Langley Langley Environmental Partners Society invites seniors to take part. Drop-in format Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Langley Learning Farm, Derek Doubleday Arboretum. Info: Amanda, agriculture@leps.bc.ca.

Monday Morning Talk Show: Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre 10 a.m. speaker series is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. Info: 604-530-3020. Aug. 14: prescribing pharmacists of B.C. Aug. 21: B.C.’s gold rush past with Mark Forsythe. Aug. 28: new missiong, vision, mandate and value statements for the seniors centre.

Old-time dance: Dance or just enjoy the music and company at the OAP Heritage Hall, 3015 273rd St. Coffee, tea and snacks includes in $8 admission. Info: Angie, 778-836-0270, or Mary, 604-534-4802.

Swing Dance Social: Monthly dances hosted by Swing Shift, a non-profit dance group, are offered at the Murrayville Hall. First lesson free for beginners (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.). No partner necessary. Tickets: $10 in advance through eventbrite or $15 at the door. Info: Rock Step Swing Dance on Facebook, or rockstepswing@gmail.com.

Hope after Stroke: Support group for those who have returned home after a stroke meets Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Info: Marilyn, 604-882-4672 or hopeafterstroke.ca.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55 and older meet for walks 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, brunches, and other get-togethers in Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and surrounding area. Info: Marianne, 604-790-5206 or marianne.emmerton@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous: Non-profit can help adults with problem gambling. Call 1-855-222-5542.

Gamblers Anonymous family groups: Gam-Anon helps people impacted by someone else’s gambling. Welcome whether gambler seeks help or not. Info: vancouvergamanon@shaw.ca or 604-626-9418.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.bc.ca

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meetings allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks, and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows, and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Runs Wednesdays until Sept. 20 at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21559 Fraser Hwy. Stop by between 3 and 7 p.m. Info: lcfm.ca.

Fort Langley Village Farmers Market: Goes until Dec. 2, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9025 Glover Rd. Info: fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org.

Fort Langley Night Market: Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. until Aug. 25, there’s local vendors, food trucks, adult drinks, and live music. Info: fortlangleyproject.org.

