COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Summertime events in Langley

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Urban Safari animal presentations: Register in advance for free presentations with animals courtesy of the Cloverdale-based animal sanctuary. Info: fvrl.bc.ca. 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at the Murrayville Library. 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 31 at the Aldergrove Library.

.

Summer Series: Free concerts at the Willoughby Community Park amphitheatre are Thursdays starting at 7 p.m. Free parking at Langley Events Centre. Dress for weather. Shows go rain or shine. July 27: Blues Hoodoo. Aug. 3: Tiller’s Folly. Aug. 10: no show. Aug. 17: Ranj Singh. Aug. 24: Jodi Proznik. Aug. 31. Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

.

Cymbeline: Bard in the Valley presents the Shakespeare classic at Douglas Park July 20 to 23, and Bakerview Farms July 27 to 29. Info: bardinthevalley.com.

.

Nuit enchantee: Augmented Five performs a concert of French, Russian, and Italian music on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Langley Mennonte Fellowship, 20997 40th Ave. Tickets: $22.63 (including fees). Info: eventbrite.com (666236821167).

.

Burnouts in the Sky: Bradley McPherson Memorial Show and Shine is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. All makes and models welcome. 23 award classifications. Entry fee: $20. Fundraiser for scholarships for students with ADD/ADHD. Event features a beer garden, 50/50, silent auction, vendors, live music, kids corner, and more. Info: burnoutsinthesky.com.

.

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ: Last ever festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, 20901 Langley Bypass. Chili cookoffs are Saturday, while pork, brisket, chicken, and ribs are cooked up Sunday. Public sampling.

.

Eco-explorer day camp: Langley Environmental Partners camps are for ages six to 10 and cost $5 per child per day plus tax. They run 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Children must bring own lunch/snacks, and water, and must be dressed for the weather. Feathered Friends: Aug. 1 to 3. Renewable Rangers: Aug. 8 to 10. Info: leps.bc.ca.

.

Silver Pride Langley: Langley Senior Resources Centre,20605 51B Ave., celebrates the older LGBTQ population at a special event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Includes family-friendly drag show, barbecue, drag queen bingo, music, learning corner, drag queen storytime. All ages and all gender identities welcome.

.

Repair Cafe: Volunteers with various skills needed for Langley Environmental Partners Society repair cafes, including bike repair, electronics, sewing/clothing, household goods, appliances, toys, and more. Repair Cafe is Sept. 9 at the Firehouse Cafe, 2900 272nd St. To volunteer, contact Sarah, 604-546-0339 or projects@leps.bc.ca.

.

Seniors Gardening Club: Langley Langley Environmental Partners Society invites seniors to take part. Drop-in format Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Langley Learning Farm, Derek Doubleday Arboretum. Info: Amanda, agriculture@leps.bc.ca.

.

Monday Morning Talk Show: Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre 10 a.m. speaker series is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. Info: 604-530-3020. July 31: see behind the scenes as a movie is filmed at the seniors centre.

.

Old-time dance: Dance or just enjoy the music and company at the OAP Heritage Hall, 3015 273rd St. Coffee, tea and snacks includes in $8 admission. Info: Angie, 778-836-0270, or Mary, 604-534-4802.

.

.

Swing Dance Social: Monthly dances hosted by Swing Shift, a non-profit dance group, are offered at the Murrayville Hall. First lesson free for beginners (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.). No partner necessary. Tickets: $10 in advance through eventbrite or $15 at the door. Info: Rock Step Swing Dance on Facebook, or rockstepswing@gmail.com.

.

Hope after Stroke: Support group for those who have returned home after a stroke meets Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Info: Marilyn, 604-882-4672 or hopeafterstroke.ca.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55 and older meet for walks 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, brunches, and other get-togethers in Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and surrounding area. Info: Marianne, 604-790-5206 or marianne.emmerton@gmail.com.

.

Gamblers Anonymous: Non-profit can help adults with problem gambling. Call 1-855-222-5542.

.

Gamblers Anonymous family groups: Gam-Anon helps people impacted by someone else’s gambling. Welcome whether gambler seeks help or not. Info: vancouvergamanon@shaw.ca or 604-626-9418.

.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca. Next meeting is Aug. 3.

.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.bc.ca

.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meetings allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks, and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows, and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Runs Wednesdays until Sept. 20 at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21559 Fraser Hwy. Stop by between 3 and 7 p.m. Info: lcfm.ca.

.

Fort Langley Village Farmers Market: Goes until Dec. 2, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9025 Glover Rd. Info: fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org.

.

Fort Langley Night Market: Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. until Aug. 25, there’s local vendors, food trucks, adult drinks, and live music. Info: fortlangleyproject.org.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar