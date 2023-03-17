COMMUNITY CALENDAR: What’s there to do in Langley this spring?

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Seniors Tax Clinic: Langley Seniors Resource Society offers help with filling out tax returns (if eligible). Registration open to book appointments. 30-minute appointments. Info and booking: 604-530-3020.

Hawksley Workman: Singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave. Tickets: $40. Info: bezartshub.com.

Pop’d Arts: Pop up art show features the Fort Langley Artists Group at the Riverside Room, 9277 Glover Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 17, 18 and 19. Entry doors face the Fraser River. Info: tol.ca/popdarts.

Poetry Showcase: Authors Brandi Marie, Jon Lupin and Natasha Silva will do readings between 2:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at PinkAvo Cafe, 20534 Fraser Hwy.

Reveen: Suitable for all ages, the shows is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St., Fort Langley. Tickets: $35. Info: allevents.in (search Reveen).

Youth art circle: Finding Present, a youth-run non-profit, is running a crafting circle at the Langley Youth Hub on Monday, March 20, 4:50 to 6 p.m. Supplies and snacks provided. Info: https://linktr.ee/findingpresent.

Ire & Ice: Photographer William Jans multimedia show and humorous travel tales is Tuesday, March 21, at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley auditorium starting at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30). Tickets: williamjans.com/tickets until March 20 ($42 plus taxes) and at the door if available ($44).

Elks Dance: Service club invites public to a fundraising dance at the Masonic Hall, 20701 Fraser Hwy., starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Two of a Kind performs country rock. 50/50 and raffles. Tickets: $15 apiece. Info: Barb, 604-889-1160 or langleyelks259@gmail.com.

Virtual reality workshop: Fraser Valley Regional Library and Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre hosting a workshop on the benefits of virtual reality for seniors. Register in advance at the front desk or by phone. Participants will have a 10-minute session with virtual reality equipment. At the centre, 20605 51B Ave. from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Free. Open to the public. Info: 604-530-3020.

Swing Dance Social: Monthly dances hosted by Swing Shift, a non-profit dance group, are offered at the Murrayville Hall. First lesson free for beginners (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.). No partner necessary. Tickets: $10 in advance through eventbrite or $15 at the door. Info: rockstepswing@gmail.com.

Monday Morning Talk Show: Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre 10 a.m. speaker series is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. March 20: Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal. March 27: LAPS on animal control. Info: 604-530-3020.

Old-time dance: Dance or just enjoy the music and company at the OAP Heritage Hall, 3015 273rd St. Coffee, tea and snacks includes in $8 admission. March 18: Ukrainian Prairie Band, March 25: Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers. Info: Angie, 778-836-0270, or Mary, 604-534-4802.

Income tax help: Lower income families and individuals as well as newcomers to the community can receive help filling out tax forms from ISSofBC volunteers. Pick up tax packages at Muriel Arnason or Aldergrove Library branches where there’s also eligibility criteria available. Fill out information and drop off packages back at the branch. Allow two weeks for processing. Service available March 10 to April 20. Info: 604-532-3590.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55 and older meet for walks 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, brunches, and other get-togethers in Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and surrounding area. Info: Marianne, 604-790-5206 or marianne.emmerton@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous: Non-profit can help adults with problem gambling. Call 1-855-222-5542.

Gambers Anonymous family groups: Gam-Anon helps people impacted by someone else’s gambling. Welcome whether gambler seeks help or not. Info: vancouvergamanon@shaw.ca or 604-626-9418.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Let’s Get Factual: Fraser Valley Regional Library virtual non-fiction book club meets online at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Register in advance through fvrl.bc.ca.

Evening book club: Open to adults. Join anytime. Next meeting is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Aldergrove Library. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Adult Book Club: Discuss selected titles at a gathering at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in the Aldergrove Library. Info: 604-856-6415.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks, and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows, and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

