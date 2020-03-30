Community Gaming Grants program announces $3 million donation to Food Banks B.C.

Langley Food Bank is in great need of size six diapers, baby wipes, milk, and cheese donations

As more and more restrictions are put on essential businesses that still have their doors open amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Langley Food Bank is operating as efficiently as they can to feed hungry residents.

Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank, told the Langley Advance Times several weeks back that their doors would be kept open and new measures including keeping older volunteers in the back of the facility and away from clients, plus no physical contact with people or food, would be put in place.

Now Calamunce said extra precautions are being taken at both the Langley Food Bank and their satellite facility in Aldergrove to keep people safe.

“I am really trying to enforce physical distancing with tape on the floor and orange cones,” Calamunce said.

With those fixtures in place, people who visit the food bank can be certain where the proper place is to stand.

Calamunce said the whole process takes about one minute to visit the food bank with distribution happening Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Of course, with a greater strain on grocery store stock, shipped goods, and walk-in donations – Calamunce said the need for specific items is growing by the day.

“In regards to what we need we could use size six diapers, baby wipes, milk for families, and snacks,” Calamunce said. “We used to get a lot of cheese. If people want to bring in brick cheese, that would be great [too].”

The Province of B.C. recently announced that it will be providing a $3 million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia.

Food Banks British Columbia will distribute the money among food banks provincewide to support their immediate needs to buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs.

READ MORE: Brookswood family opens community food bank on front lawn for neighbours

Langley Food Bank office is open on Tuesday and Thursday for accepting donations and pre-scheduled appointments at 5768 203rd St.

Additionally, SOURCES Langley Food Bank has 1,500 registered clients and serves about 600 people a week, 42 per cent of them children. They are accepting donations at Unit 208 – 20445 62nd Ave.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (Zero Avenue to the Fraser River, east of 196th Street and west of 276th Street) are eligible and can visit langleyfoodbank.com or sourcesfoundation.ca for more information.

