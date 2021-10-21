Community invited to remember loved ones during candlelight walk

A Walk to Rememeber on Nov. 16, starting at 10 a.m.

Langley Hospice Society hosts a Walk to Remember, to acknowledge community members who have lost a loved one.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, is national National Bereavement Day. Bereavement refers to a time a person experiences sadness after losing a loved one.

Langley Hospice Society has partnered with the Langley Division of Family Practice to host a memorial walk at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

Shannon Todd Booth, hospice communications manager, said this is an event to bring the community together.

“Its been a challenging couple of years with the pandemic, we wanted to do something to bring the community together and acknowledge loss,” said Todd Booth.

This is the first year, the society has hosted a Walk to Remember event.

“This is the first time we’ve never done any kind of formal event like this,” added Todd Booth.

There will be ornaments handed out, that people can personalize and hang on the trees of the Arboretum.

“We have beautiful memorial ornaments created by a local supporter, people can customize them, and hang them on the trees to acknowledge the grief and loss individually, and as a community,” she said.

Ornaments can also be delivered to places such as, care homes, for people who would like to hang one. People can find order delivery forms online.

Starting at 10 a.m., people are welcome to walk the path and hang an ornament, there will be live music from local artists playing all day.

“We are looking for volunteers in the community to play music during the day, for people to enjoy while walking the path,” she added.

At 7 p.m., a candle light memorial walk will begin.

“our hope is to provide an opportunity for individuals to share, and support one another, to acknowledge individual, and collective losses, and to remember loved ones as we continue to move through these challenging times, as a community,” said Todd Booth.

People are welcome to bring their own candles, but battery powered candles will be provided.

Derek Doubleday Arboretum is located at 21559 Fraser Hwy.

Events