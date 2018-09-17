Community members ready for Remembrance Day at Murrayville Cemetery

The overwhelming popularity of a community-organized Remembrance Day service last year at the Murrayville Cemetery has prompted the announcement of a service for this November.
“Last year for the first time a simple but meaningful service was held there organized by a committee of local citizens,” said Grace Muller, with the committee. “We had expected 50 to 100 folks to show up. More than 300 came.”
The committee said it will make improvements to this year’s ceremony, including a better sound system, to handle the large expected turnout.
The cemetery at 21405 44th Ave. has many historic local graves and a war cenotaph. The cemetery has been around since 1891 and was purchased by the Township in 1904.