Community members ready for Remembrance Day at Murrayville Cemetery

Murrayville’s cemetery is home to one of the community’s cenotaphs.

A large crowd turned out for the Remembrance Day service at the Murrayville Cemetery in 2017. The organizing committee is making plans for this year’s service to accommodate the large number of people expected. (Langley Advance files)

The overwhelming popularity of a community-organized Remembrance Day service last year at the Murrayville Cemetery has prompted the announcement of a service for this November.

“Last year for the first time a simple but meaningful service was held there organized by a committee of local citizens,” said Grace Muller, with the committee. “We had expected 50 to 100 folks to show up. More than 300 came.”

• Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event (2017 story)

The committee said it will make improvements to this year’s ceremony, including a better sound system, to handle the large expected turnout.

The cemetery at 21405 44th Ave. has many historic local graves and a war cenotaph. The cemetery has been around since 1891 and was purchased by the Township in 1904.

• Learn more about Murrayville cemetery