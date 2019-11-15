Community readies for biggest Langley Christmas Bureau Wish Breakfast ever

The owners and staff at Newlands Golf Course are having a few friends in for breakfast on Nov. 26, about 3,000 of them.

The third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast is that Tuesday and the organizing committee, made up of Newlands representatives as well as a cross section of the community, are planning on the biggest breakfast yet.

”We’re really excited about this,” said Judy Davies, Newlands owner. “Our attendance was 2,000 last year. We’re hopeful to have 3,000 this year.”

The event has seen exponential growth each year as it raises donations and funds for the Langley Christmas Bureau. Last year, the three-hour event welcomed 2,000 guests who donated 1,200 toys and $4,000 in cash and gift cards.

So how many people can the local event handle this year?

“I guess we’ll find out,” Davies said with a chuckle.

People are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys or gifts for children from birth to age 18 anytime between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, and as a way of thanking them, the event organizers will provide breakfast.

“I think people just love the spirit of it,” she said. “It just feels good to be there.”

She said people in the community have come forward to get involved and support the Christmas bureau.

“I think there’s just a genuine goodness in everyone wanting to participate, and I think it’s raised the profile of the Christmas bureau,” she said.

Davies said the impact lasts long after the last of the eggs are scrambled and the last toast is buttered that morning.

“There’s a trickle down effect afterwards,” she said.

This year Sky Helicopters will again be flying in with a sling full of toys. There’s other plans in the works on how Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their appearance.

The entire event kicks off with first responders who don’t show empty handed.

“We’ve always have lots of the first responders,” she said.

They start the event by parading in with toy donations, and there’s two stages with non-stop live entertainment for the three hours.

The performances are on the Tom Lee entertainment stages and feature:

Langley Community Chorus

Langley Music School

Langley Ukulele Ensemble

Langley Fine Arts School

A Seabilly’s Christmas

Humourist Jim McGregor

Dave Mercer and Brenda Cottrill

Senior Opus Carollers

The event is at Newlands, which is at 21025 48th Ave.

“I think it’s just a really nice thing that the community has shown such great support for it and great support for people who need help,” Davies said. “I think that’s the message, that there’s a growing number of people who need help and there’s just as many people out there who want to help.”

