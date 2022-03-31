Community support imperative to Foundry Langley

$1.6M of a needed $2.1M has already been donated by individuals, businesses, and groups in Langley

Hospital foundation’s Terra Scheer (left) and Advance Times sales manager Shaulene Burkett and her daughter Caitlin, were among the 150 guests at the charity gala Saturday, held to raise money for Foundry Langley. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

What is Foundry Langley?

Foundry is a support centre that will provide young people with just one place to go for access or navigation support to any and all types of health care services.

Show youth they are not alone!

Help bring Foundry to Langley.

By Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

Terra Scheer has her hands full of late, currently working hard to get the word out about Foundry Langley and encouraging community support for the new youth facility.

Foundry Langley is a centre for youths aged 12 to 24 to access support and services for mental health and primary health care. It’s meant to bridge gaps in the treatment of physical and mental health services to young people who aren’t well served by our existing, traditional systems, said Scheer, the communications and stewardship director for Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Once it’s open, Foundry will provide counselling for physical and mental wellness and substance abuse, Indigenous health services, sexual health and life skills training, career counselling, and even art classes.

The LMH Foundation works with individuals and corporate and community supporters to fund capital health care projects, as well as the most urgent needs of the hospital – such as the purchase of cutting-edge medical equipment, funding education programs, raising money for advance treatment, and covering costs of many patient comforts.

Scheer and her team are tasked with getting the word out.

“We are getting the public involved in the fundraising campaign,” she said.

“We have many organizations that have come on board and families that have been touched personally. We provide information through public appearances or mail-outs, so people can understand what the need is here in Langley and what Foundry Langley is going to provide. Once word is out more people get on board,” Scheer said, always astonished by the community’s outpouring of support for important health care initiatives.

The goal is to raise $2.1 million to transform the 7,600-square-foot offices at 20618 Eastleigh Cres. into Foundry Langley – into an environment designed with young people in mind to welcome them and address all their health care concerns.

Scheer says their fundraising campaign has been successful thus far, and is on track.

“We have reached $1.6 million to date and we are pleased to see so many individuals and organizations donating.”

On Dec. 13, Township of Langley council voted to contribute up to $250,000 to the Foundry Langley campaign, matching every dollar of community contributions up to that amount, all the money specifically earmarked for building the new service centre for youth.

“Since the TOL match was announced, we’ve raised $118,000 meaning the TOL is contributing a matching amount for a total $236,000 in donations are going to Foundry Langley,” said Scheer.

“There is still time for anyone in the community to have their gift matched as the TOL will continue to match all donations until the $250,000 match is exhausted.”

A recent gift to the campaign is a $100,000 gift from George and Sylvia Melville.

George Melville is chairman and owner of Melville Global Investments Inc., a diversified investment portfolio that includes ownership in Mr. Lube, Naramata Benchland Properties, and Bamboo World Kitchen, along with other private and public investments.

As dedicated philanthropists, the Melvilles have been actively donating to various B.C. organizations.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek hosted the Hope Grows Here charity gala this past Saturday, raising a yet-to-be determined amount for Foundry Langley.

The mayor is passionate about the project: “This is such a huge piece of health services that has been missing in our community. It will provide the Langley youth a safe place to reach out to others, be themselves, and get the help they need. Services will be centralized so families don’t have to go to several different organizations, which can be very difficult and challenging,” van den Broek said.

“During the 15 years I worked as the community police office coordinator and as an RCMP auxiliary constable at the Langley RCMP, there were many times that while dealing with youth, nothing could be done because there were no services to provide. I still wonder what has become of those youth who could have possibly flourished if we could have given them direction and help,” she shared.

“This will be another big piece of the puzzle to make our community better and give first responders more tools in the toolbox to deal with youth situations. We owe it to them. They are our future leaders,” said van den Broek, who was still tallying how much was raised by the fundraiser hosted by herself and her husband, Rob.

Sophie Lussier and husband, Rob Renaud, own and operate four Langley McDonald’s locations. They have made a $100,000 pledge to Foundry Langley on behalf of their business McDonald’s Sarocemas.

Lussier worked as principal for years and her business employs many youth so the need for this centre is well known and extremely important to them.

In addition they will be donating all the proceeds from McHappy Day, May 11, to the project, Renaud explaining why they chose Foundry Langley.

“The strength of the program is how services are wrapped around the young person, and there is no need to travel from professional to professional repeating their story over and over again. Foundry Langley will bring all the resources for youth under one roof… a home.”

On Sunday June 5, the Gee family will be hosting a three-kilometre family walk in support of Foundry Langley and in memory of Seamus.

Seamus’ Legacy was started after Gee’s son unexpected passing in 2019. It’s just one way, said his father Michael, to honour his son’s memory.

More and more people are coming onboard the project, and acknowledging that society, individual people from all ages and walks of life, can say I’m not OK.

“We are seeing groups like the Township of Langley firefighters who are supporting Foundry Langley through their gala in September. They are seeing many family issues through their daily work,” Scheer said.

Fraser Health and Langley School District are heavily involved in helping promote Foundry Langley in the schools.

“The Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) is running a fundraiser with a $10,000 goal and letting students know what this project will bring to the community,” Scheer said, mentioning a few more of the groups joining the effort.

“Rotary Langley and Soroptimists of the Langley have held fundraisers, and so many more have contributed to date.”

Scheer is optimistic that they will reach their fundraising goal.

“The community is getting behind this project. The more support we can give our youth, the healthier our community will be.”

To donate to the Langley Foundry project and to read more testimonials from other donors, people can go online to: FoundryLangley.ca/donate.

