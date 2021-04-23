Community supports Langley parents grieving death of 11 month old son

Langley parents Bethany and Andrew Ellerman are grieving the death of their almost one-year-old son Wesley, who passed away on April 10, 2021. (GoFundMe)

Friends are rallying around Langley parents who are grieving the death of their almost one-year-old son.

Wesley Ellerman passed away on April 10, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Emily Jeknavorian.

“Wesley would have been one-year-old on May 13,” she wrote on the fundraising webpage.

“Please help us raise some money to allow these grieving parents to focus on healing.”

The online campaign has gathered more than $66,000 of its $100,000 goal since it went live on April 11.

Parents Bethany and Andrew Ellerman expressed their gratitude to those who offered support in a message posted on April 12 .

“Andrew, myself, and our entire family want to thank everyone so much for their support during this horrific time in our lives. As most are aware, our beautiful and perfect little boy, Wesley, who was 11 months old, tragically died in his sleep on April 10th,” Bethany began the message.

“We aren’t in a place where we are ready to respond to everything, we are just trying to survive each day minute by minute, hour by hour. Wesley was our entire world and he was truly an unbelievable little boy, and we are left holding the pieces of our broken lives trying to figure out how to start gluing them back together.”

The campaign says a celebration of life will be held for Wesley at a later date.

“Thank you again for the outpouring of support and generosity,” Bethany continued in her message.

“There is nothing that can be done to make this better, so all we ask is that everyone cherish every moment with your loved ones and hug your kids extra tight today, because this is something we will never get to do again.”

Langley Advance Times had contacted campaign organizer for further details.

To view the online fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-ellerman.

