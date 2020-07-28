The City of Langley is replacing the Logan Creek culvert crossing the Langley Bypass. Traffic will be restricted until September.(Langley City graphic)

Commuter alert: culvert work to restrict traffic on Langley Bypass until September

Expect delays

Drivers can expect delays on the Langley Bypass near Logan Creek until September.

The City of Langley is replacing the Logan Creek culvert crossing the Langley Bypass by digging across the Bypass and enlarging the existing culverts in the creek.

The work commenced Monday, July 27 and the anticipated completion date is September 2020, weather permitting.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction which will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Motorists should anticipate delays and, where possible, should consider an alternate route, a City notice suggested.

Langley City would also like to remind motorists to apply caution when driving through the construction zone, obey all construction signs and traffic control personnel.

