Condition worsens, but spirit lifted by donors

Long-time former Aldergrove woman moved by those helping cover some of her high prescription costs

Madeline (Maddie) and Jennifer Malloy are facing financial and health challenges, due to the high costs of prescription drugs, which help Jennifer deal with auto immune disorders, blood clots, and kidney disease. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the two former longtime Aldergrove residents, and they’re both very grateful for the help. (Special to The Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Things are not getting any better for Jennifer Malloy, whose medical challenges were reported in the March 10 edition of The Star.

Friend sets up campaign to help her longtime Aldergrove neighbours

Despite that, her spirits were lifted after a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up for Jennifer and her daughter Madeline (Maddie), who is the main source of financial and emotional support for her mother.

Both women live in the Interior, but were longtime residents of Aldergrove. Maddie is a 2016 graduate of Aldergrove Community Secondary.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised $1,355 of the $5,000 goal set by organizer Tiffany Bakos, a longtime friend of Maddie’s, who also grew up in Aldergrove.

In an update added to the GoFundMe page last week, Bakos said that Jennifer’s condition had grown worse.

Maddie confirmed that things are not getting better, in a phone call on Monday. She said her mother was moved to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on Sunday, where there are more specialists.

“She got out of hospital for less than 48 hours,” Maddie said. “Now she is back, and has been moved to Kamloops.”

Jennifer has struggled for years from Auto Immune Disorder. She now has a large blood clot in her leg which has caused it to swell, and there is little to no circulation. It is “large, purple and cold.”

It is possible that her leg may have to be amputated. The clot is completely attached to the artery, Bakos said.

Maddie said Monday that her mother now has another blood clot in her lung and her condition is not good. She is having trouble getting enough oxygen.

Despite it all, Jennifer’s spirits were lifted to learn of so many people coming to their aid.

Maddie also wanted to thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe page. She said the financial help is really appreciated.

In particular, she was is appreciative of people from Aldergrove helping them out.

The GoFundMe account is found under “Donations to help Jennifer and Maddie.”

