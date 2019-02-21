Confidence gained from Langley Toastmasters club

Jeff Male is the president of the Langley Toastmasters Club 2743. Submitted photo

Years ago, Jeff Male decided to sharpen his professional speaking skills by joining Toastmasters.

In the 1990’s, Male was working in real estate, and joined a Surrey branch of the public speaking club in order to “up presentation skills” and to improve answering impromptu questions.

“As time progressed at the club I was at, the leadership component came more into it,” explained Male, who took over this year as president of the Langley Toastmasters Club 2743.

Male has been involved with Langley Toastmasters for a year and a half, and said he does it now “for fun.”

“The club is inclusive, I enjoy the mentoring side of things, and the leadership side.”

Despite not being too nervous when giving his first speeches, Male said he’s developed skills in leadership and professionalism.

“Confidence is one thing definitely. The other component would be the leadership roles. Everybody that comes through the doors is in the same boat with nerves. It’s cool to see everyone develop and grow.”

February marks Toastmasters month around B.C., and the Langley chapter is always looking for new members.

Weekly meetings at the club run on Tuesday evenings at Timms Community Centre from 6:50 to 9 p.m.

“They’re extremely structured,” said Male.

He explained each week is made up of a speech component, impromptu conversations, and an evaluation.

As members make their way through speeches, they develop various skill sets such as introductions, giving speeches without notes, voice modulations, hand gestures, presentation skills, and more.

“In addition to teaching you how to prepare a speech, they also want you to work on other skills,” added Male.

According to Male, approximately 18-20 people attend the weekly club, and said the group is “inclusive” and “diverse.”

And as a long-time member, Male has a good idea of what makes a good speech.

“Successful speeches have a couple of components. First there’s personal stories, second there’s usually a splattering of humour, and thirdly there’s a life lesson of some sort,” he explained.

The club’s next venture is the international speech and evaluation competition that starts at the end of the month. Winners at local clubs will move on to compete against other clubs.

In the spring, Langley’s Cascades Casino Resort is holding a B.C. Toastmasters conference from April 12-14.

The conference is open to the public, and more information can be found online at: http://d21conf.ca/

Those interested in joining are welcome to attend any weekly meeting, and registration is not required immediately.

For more information on the local club, contact langleytoastmasters2743@gmail.com.