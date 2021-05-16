Consulate gifts tulips to Dutch residents of Langley care home

On the 76th anniversary of liberation of the Netherlands, flowers are delivered to a local care home

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (right) delivered bouquets of tulips to residents at Manoah Manor in Langley on the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Bouquets of tulips were hand delivered to a number of residents in Langley’s Manoah Manor last week, to recognize the 76th anniversary of Liberation Day.

May 5, 1945 still remains an important date for many of the Dutch and Canadian residents who now call the Langley care facility their home, explained administrator Mike Krabbendam.

“The liberation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945 brought great joy and relief to the Dutch citizens who were living under the occupation of Germany. The Dutch citizens have never forgotten the sacrifices made by the Canadians soldiers and hold them dear in their hearts,” he explained.

That’s why the gift of tulips to resident of Manoah Manor, from the consulate general of the Netherlands and delivered by Cloverdale-Langley MP Tamara Jansen, meant so much to the recipients, Krabbendam said.

“This [was an] opportunity and ability to remember and give thanks to God and to the Canadian military who came to liberate the Netherlands in 1945,” he added.

Jansen, a retired greenhouse operator, presented the bouquets and visited with some of the residents of Manoah Manor, which is run in Langley City by Canadian Reformed Senior Citizens Home Society.

“The residents living in Manoah Manor were present in the Netherlands at the time of the liberation,” Krabbendam said. “They have indeed told the next generations their story. Why? Lest we Forget.”

