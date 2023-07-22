Cool Blues Show takes the stage for two evenings at Fort Langley jazz fest

Enjoy a line up of blues entertainment Saturday, July 22 from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The annual Mardi Gras Strolling Parade of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival took place Saturday morning, July 22. (Langley Advance Times file)

The annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival presented the first night of its popular Cool Blues Show on Friday, July 21.

Last night’s music line up included Cousin Harley, My Son the Hurricane, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, and concluded with Ruthie Foster.

The show returns tonight (July 22) at the Fort Langley Community Park at 4:30 until 10 p.m. with non-stop blue performances on two outdoor stages.

Tonight’s line up of performers are Five Alarm Funk, Crystal Shawanda, Silent Partners, David Gogo Band, and Marcus Trummer Band.

Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director of the festival, said it’s exciting to see the final details come together and exceed expectations each summer.

“The success of the festival is a credit to the hard work of everyone behind the scenes who work tirelessly around the clock to make sure everything’s in place for a fantastic weekend of music, art, and culture,” she said.

Throughout the weekend there will be performances by Indigenous artists including Wild River Singers, Celeigh Cardinal, and Halyley Wallis.

Closing the festival on Sunday, July 23 is the Jazz Alternative Worship Experience (AWE) providing a musical twist to the Sunday church experience. It’s hosted at the United Churches of Langley by Reverend Sophia Ducey.

For the art portion of the festival, there will be an outdoor painting challenge, free workshops, rock painting, kid zone art activities, an art market, and art in the garden by the Fort Langley Artists Group throughout the weekend.

More details on the festival can be found at fortlangleyjazzfest.com. Tickets for certain venues can be bought online.

