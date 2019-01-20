Cooler temperatures tonight force opening of emergency beds in Langley

Gateway of Hope is once again offering Langley’s homeless shelter from ‘dropping temperatures.’

While parts of the world are being hit by severe storms, the Lower Mainland has remained relatively unscathed this winter.

Nevertheless, the Gateway of Hope will once again be reopening its extreme weather beds tonight (Sunday, Jan. 20), said Cristina Schneiter, the residential service manager for the Salvation Army facility.

“EWR will be open tonight due to dropping temperatues,” Schneiter said.

This is an extreme weather response aimed at the community’s homeless, she explained, noting the beds or mats are offered at the Gateway of Home, 5787 Langley Bypass.

The alert is in effect until further notice, Schneiter said, having enacted the alert several times this season in some cool, wet, and/or windy situation.

“If you are slepping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” she said in the notice.”

Anyone requiring shelter assistance after 9 .m. can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

“They will help you to a location,” Schneiter said.

