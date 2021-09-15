Cops for Cancer cycling across the Fraser Valley

Riders make their way through Mission during a training run earlier this month. (Facebook)

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley returns to Fraser Valley roads starting Monday (Sept. 20).

A total of 17 law enforcement and emergency services personnel will cycle 500 kilometres across the Fraser Valley in support of the Canadian Cancer Society while raising money for childhood cancer research and support services for families affected by cancer.

The event runs until Sept. 24 and travels through Delta, Tsawwassen, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey.

Opening ceremonies begins on Monday morning in Delta and day two sees riders head to Chilliwack. Day three occurs in Abbotsford, day four is in Langley and the event wraps up in Surrey on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Abbotsford day begins at Country 107.1’s office, then heads to Yale Secondary, W.A. Fraser, McMillian Elementary, Abbotsford Senior, Chief Dan George Middle School, lunch at Abbotsford Police headquarters and then a trip to Auguston Elementary, CSC – Matsqui, Ross Elementary and Save-on-Foods on Sumas Way. The day wraps up at Lepp Farm Market.

This is the 22nd edition of the event and all funds raised through the Tour will support research that is helping to save and improve the lives of children locally and right across the country, in addition to support services such as Camp Goodtimes, which helps children with cancer and their families enjoy summer recreation together.

“It absolutely breaks my heart to know that there are innocent children fighting for their lives as they battle cancer,” stated rider Krista Vrolyk in a press release. “Tour de Valley is my opportunity to do my part. For me, this journey is about making a difference for these kids and their families.”

To learn more, pledge a rider or make a donation, visit copsforcancer.ca.

Cops for CancerCyclingFraser Valley