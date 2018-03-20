Counting down to Earth Hour in Langley

This Saturday, Township residents are being asked to turn off their non-essential items for an hour.

Residents in the Township of Langley are once again being asked to participate in Earth Hour.

On Saturday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m., everyone is asked to turn off all non-essential lights for an hour.

It’s part of the 12th annual World Wildlife Fund initiative to become more globally aware.

To go beyond the hour, people are invitied to visit the Township’s environmental “sustainability” webpage for ideas on how they can minimize their environmental footprint 365 days a year.

Last year, 187 countries and territories participated in this global effort.

BC Hydro customers can view an hourly breakdown of their individual energy use for Saturday evening by logging into their MyHydro account.

Previous story
Langley arena invites people in for a little jab

Just Posted

Counting down to Earth Hour in Langley

This Saturday, Township residents are being asked to turn off their non-essential items for an hour.

VIDEO: Officer knocked down by truck trailer in Langley City

IRSU investigator was looking for distracted drivers

Last skate at Aldergrove Arena

Aldergrove residents get their final skate around the 45 year old rink

Langley arena invites people in for a little jab

Stop by the Langley Events Centre Thursday to donate blood.

Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

Body of missing Australian woman found in Whistler lake

RCMP say they do not suspect foul play in Allison Raspa’s death

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

COLUMN: Fundraiser helps Abbotsford family fulfill $100K goal for BC Children’s Hospital

Five years after setting their goal, Team Miracle Maya surpasses their target

Speculation tax causing concern at Cultus Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

Recreational property owners face hefty bill for 2019 for what some call a ‘wealth’ tax

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove area

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Most Read