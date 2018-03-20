Counting down to Earth Hour in Langley

This Saturday, Township residents are being asked to turn off their non-essential items for an hour.

Residents in the Township of Langley are once again being asked to participate in Earth Hour.

On Saturday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m., everyone is asked to turn off all non-essential lights for an hour.

It’s part of the 12th annual World Wildlife Fund initiative to become more globally aware.

To go beyond the hour, people are invitied to visit the Township’s environmental “sustainability” webpage for ideas on how they can minimize their environmental footprint 365 days a year.

Last year, 187 countries and territories participated in this global effort.

BC Hydro customers can view an hourly breakdown of their individual energy use for Saturday evening by logging into their MyHydro account.