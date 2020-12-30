Ben Wade, owner of Freshco, and Tara, a supervisor at the grocery store, showing off Frescho bags. (Mary van Zuuk/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Ben Wade, owner of Freshco, and Tara, a supervisor at the grocery store, showing off Frescho bags. (Mary van Zuuk/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Countless donations from businesses fill Aldergrove Food Bank

Manager Mary van Zuuk said ‘unprecedented generosity’ helped the food bank through a busy year

As the request for food has increased in the times of the coronavirus pandemic, so too have the number and amounts of donations received by the Aldergrove Food Bank.

Manager Mary van Zuuk said the community has responded to the need for donations to the Aldergrove Food Bank with unprecedented generosity.

“Even before the COVID pandemic came to B.C., Freshco had set up a system whereby customers could purchase $5 or $10 bags of groceries which would be distributed to the food bank clients,” van Zuuk told the Aldergrove Star. “The green donation bin behind the check stands sometimes overflowed with essential food and personal care products.”

She shared that total of goods contributed this year came to a “whopping” $11,000.

Numerous organizations and groups also stepped up and held food drives this year.

From individuals to churches, to small and large businesses, the monetary amount contributed came to $40,000 – not including the hundreds of items of canned and packaged food donations.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Elks club spreads support with Save-On gift cards and food bank donations

Van Zuuk listed major contributors that helped the Aldergrove Food Bank keep their doors open during the difficult year, including the Aldergrove Elks, Aldergrove Lions, Aldergrove Rotary, Aldergrove United Church, J. Isaak, Langley RCMP, L. Lockwood, Made Rite Meats, Pioneer Park Housing, Porsche Car Club, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf, Ritchie Smith Feeds, S. Sharma, St. Ann’s Catholic Women’s League and Taiga Building Products.

“There are dozens and dozens of additional names that are too many to mention,” she stated. “A huge thank you to every one of you.”

The Food Bank is located in the Countryside Shopping Centre (27500 Fraser Hwy) between HUB Insurance and Benkey Sushi.

“Anyone in need, living in the Aldergrove area, may come to receive some essential groceries. We are open on Tuesdays, with distribution taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back of the facility,” van Zuuk added.

Donations are welcome on Tuesdays after 8:00 a.m.

For more information, phone (604) 857-1671 or visit langleyfoodbank.com/aldergrove.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beginnings of Langley Christmas Bureau unclear

Just Posted

Tannis Percival, Assistant Manager of the Food Bank, showing typical items found in the Freshco bags. (Mary van Zuuk/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Countless donations from businesses fill Aldergrove Food Bank

Manager Mary van Zuuk said ‘unprecedented generosity’ helped the food bank through a busy year

A Langley Times newspaper clipping of Brookswood Secondary students building toys for Langley Christmas Bureau families. Published Dec. 19, 1987. (Langley Advance Times files)
Beginnings of Langley Christmas Bureau unclear

A look back at a Langley holiday institution

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley grandmother shares child’s Christmas note to Santa

Little girl writes a thank you note to Santa after Christmas

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation matching donation campaign runs until Dec. 31. The foundation has almost reached its $75,000 goal which would be matched by a local anonymous donor. (LMHF graphic)
Langley hospital fundraiser nears close of matching donation campaign

Local will match donations to a maximum of $75,000. Foundation has raised 93 per cent of the goal

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

There is a rainfall warning for Wednesday morning across most of Metro Vancouver.
Heavy rainfall warning for Langley-Aldergrove on Wednesday morning

More Rain in the forecast through the weekend

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Most Read