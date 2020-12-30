Countless donations from businesses fill Aldergrove Food Bank

Manager Mary van Zuuk said ‘unprecedented generosity’ helped the food bank through a busy year

Ben Wade, owner of Freshco, and Tara, a supervisor at the grocery store, showing off Frescho bags. (Mary van Zuuk/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

As the request for food has increased in the times of the coronavirus pandemic, so too have the number and amounts of donations received by the Aldergrove Food Bank.

Manager Mary van Zuuk said the community has responded to the need for donations to the Aldergrove Food Bank with unprecedented generosity.

“Even before the COVID pandemic came to B.C., Freshco had set up a system whereby customers could purchase $5 or $10 bags of groceries which would be distributed to the food bank clients,” van Zuuk told the Aldergrove Star. “The green donation bin behind the check stands sometimes overflowed with essential food and personal care products.”

She shared that total of goods contributed this year came to a “whopping” $11,000.

Numerous organizations and groups also stepped up and held food drives this year.

From individuals to churches, to small and large businesses, the monetary amount contributed came to $40,000 – not including the hundreds of items of canned and packaged food donations.

Van Zuuk listed major contributors that helped the Aldergrove Food Bank keep their doors open during the difficult year, including the Aldergrove Elks, Aldergrove Lions, Aldergrove Rotary, Aldergrove United Church, J. Isaak, Langley RCMP, L. Lockwood, Made Rite Meats, Pioneer Park Housing, Porsche Car Club, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf, Ritchie Smith Feeds, S. Sharma, St. Ann’s Catholic Women’s League and Taiga Building Products.

“There are dozens and dozens of additional names that are too many to mention,” she stated. “A huge thank you to every one of you.”

The Food Bank is located in the Countryside Shopping Centre (27500 Fraser Hwy) between HUB Insurance and Benkey Sushi.

“Anyone in need, living in the Aldergrove area, may come to receive some essential groceries. We are open on Tuesdays, with distribution taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back of the facility,” van Zuuk added.

Donations are welcome on Tuesdays after 8:00 a.m.

For more information, phone (604) 857-1671 or visit langleyfoodbank.com/aldergrove.

