Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

A group of grad committee parents at Walnut Grove Secondary School are encouraging people to put on their cowboy boots and hats with a Barn Dance BBQ Fundraiser party on Saturday, April 27.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the WGSS dry grad celebration.

“The vision for the event started in October, after a visit to the local pumpkin patch. I thought it’d be fun to do something unique and involve our community in support of the grads,” explained Loralee Hanlen, event coordinator and grad committee parent.

Hanlen explained the event will have a BBQ chicken dinner, bonfire, self-guided barn tour, good music, door prizes, and a silent auction. She added guests don’t need to worry about a ride home, as a local mental health campaign called #CamoFridays has offered to give guests shuttle rides home.

As a WGSS graduate herself, Hanlen said she is counting on the community to “pull together in support of our local grads.”

She added it’s important that the community supports events like this in order to show kids “how important it is to be part of the community and to support one another.”

“I hope they [students] take that forward now that they’re becoming adults, and take that forward into the future. The other part is, we want everybody to be able to attend all of the functions of graduation, as it’s one of the first milestones in young adults’ lives.”

Hanlen said a number of local businesses and community members have stepped up to support the event including Lordco Parts, Walnut Grove Save-on-Foods, Norlang Auto Repair, artist Brandon Gabriel, Port Kells Nurseries, Walnut Grove McDonalds, local real estate agencies, Driving Force, and several more.

The Barn Dance fundraiser is on Saturday, April 27 at Aldor Acres at 8301 252nd St,

Tickets cost $40 and include a BBQ chicken dinner, beverage, and door prize entry.

To purchase a ticket, or to make a donation, contact Loralee by phone at 604-783-2282, or by email at barnd.2019@gmail.com

This event is 19+, and runs from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

