Country Car Show returns to Aldergrove

Car aficionados have been ‘dying’ to show off their wheels, organizer says

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay recently swapped his 1928 Landau coupe (seen here) for a newer vehicle, a 1968 Pontiac Firebird. It will be one of many on display at the 8th annual Country Car Show, which will be held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Langley Advance Times file)

After a two-year shutdown because of the pandemic, the annual Country Car Show is returning to Aldergrove.

“We are back,” declared Aldergrove resident Mike McVay, one of the event organizers.

What started as a casual once-a-year get-together in the Otter Co-op parking lot has grown and found a new home at the Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) at 26850 29th Ave.

On the day of the show, Sunday, April 24, $5 from every $20 registration fee will go to help buy supplies for the school’s shop program – to support young people entering the automotive profession.

“We’re going to need mechanics, now and in the future,” McVay remarked.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon, with no advance booking.

“It’s first come, first served,” McVay advised.

“We expect a good-sized turnout.”

During the last pre-COVID show, McVay estimated 250 cars registered in the first hour and a quarter.

This year, “there’s going to be some fantastic prizes,” McVay told the Langley Advance Times, about $4,000 worth.

McVay will also be one of the participants, taking part with new wheels this time.

About a year ago, he sold his 1928 Landau coupe and purchased a 1968 Pontiac Firebird, citing the comforts offered by more modern technology, including a heater, radio, and seatbelts – along with a top speed that is a bit better than 40/mph.

With the lifting of crowd restrictions, McVay is looking forward to reconnecting with fellow car enthusiasts.

“We’ve been dying to show our cars for the last couple of years,” McVay commented.

Other Langley-area car events on the horizon include the June 5 Model A display in Fort Langley, in front of the B.C. Farm Museum at 9131 King St., and the June 12 “Pontiac Perfection” show at KMS tools on the Langley Bypass.

