Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Country-music superstar Reba visits White Rock’s Washington Avenue Grill

Reba McEntire was ‘a pleasure to serve’

There was a country feel to a White Rock restaurant this weekend – one of superstar proportions, in fact.

Reba McEntire dined at the Washington Avenue Grill on Monday (May 23).

READ ALSO: WAG makes top-100 ‘big night out’ list

“It was really cool!” the WAG’s Rebecca Whatley told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

McEntire, 67 – described on IMDb as “the reigning queen of country music: – is well-known for such hits as Fancy, Is There Life Out There and Consider Me Gone, as well as TV roles including on Reba, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon. She’s also played the voice of sundry animated characters over the years, including Betsy the Cow on Charlotte’s Web and Etta on The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.

McEntire told the WAG crew she was in town filming a movie, Whatley said.

She posed for a photo with the WAG’s Brent Gray – a partner – Mati Arsoniadis and Ashlynne Riddoch.

“We had the most amazing surprise guest visit today!” the post states. “The amazingly talented @reba! Thank you for the visit and we look forward to your next visit with us.”

Whatley described McEntire as “incredibly nice and a pleasure to serve.”

“She is a beautiful person inside and out,” she said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinessCommmunityEntertainmentwhite rock

Previous story
VIDEO: May Day in Fort Langley an ‘incredible’ success
Next story
SHARE: Bird lover shares photo of unexpected visitor

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at the 25th anniversary of Model A Sunday car show at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Sunday, June 5, the event will return, for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Langley Advance Times file)
Model A Sunday returns to Fort Langley

Bruce Thomson spotted this “hungry and quite friendly” Western Tanager flitting around in Brookswood last week – the first time he’s seen one in the 20 years of living there. “Exchanged pleasantries and took his portrait while he dined on suet and meal worms…” Thomson shared. EDITOR'S NOTE: BC SPCA has asked people to remove birdfeeders right now due to the potential spread of the avian flu. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird lover shares photo of unexpected visitor

MLA Megan Dykeman announced funding of more than $100,000 for Langley’s live music sector. (Langley Advance Times files)
Five Langley music groups share chunk of provincial funding

Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)
Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training