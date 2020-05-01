COVID-19 Coming Together (Langley) Facebook page is open to the public

Groups aims to use platform as a chance to support and connect with neighbours during pandemic

A locally operated Facebook page – billed as a mutual aid network – is open to the public to offer support, company, and news during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Coming Together (Langley) was launched at the end of March in response to the coronavirus by Langley City councillor Rosemary Wallace and Desiree Wallace.

Modelled after a similar Vancouver-area page, the initial focus was to connect neighbours and community members to one another with direct requests for help and responding to support one another during the onset of the pandemic.

“While web apps that are more appropriate for such have sprung up, the platform is still in use to connect community and direct those in need of help to resources and services, as well as volunteers to different organizations and mutual aid web apps,” said Desiree, who said the group’s purpose has evolved alongside the pandemic’s continuously shifting impact.

“We’re also using it to amplify movements and initiatives to support Langley community’s most vulnerable individuals,” she added.

The description of the Facebook page calls the project “a labour of love,” and goes on to define its goals for the community.

“We welcome all those who are interested in collaborating to come on board. This is a group created by community members for all of us in the Langley area to come together, connect, and support each other in this critical time. Let’s show up for each other in a big way.”

“As COVID-19 unfolds, it has been highlighting the way pandemics disproportionately and unevenly impact different populations, such as migrants, racialized people, people with precarious work, poor people, housing-insecure people, disabled people, and seniors,” the description later reads. “Now, more than ever, it is important that we recognize these injustices and work to build networks of solidarity and support that centre vulnerable and targeted communities.”

Desiree said she recognizes Facebook is not a platform that is accessible to everyone, but want to make the wider community of Langley aware of this nonetheless.

As of May 1, there are 424 members with multiple posts being made daily on topics such as volunteering or caring for children during social isolation measures.

