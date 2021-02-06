We asked readers how they plan to mark Valentine’s Day in the age of COVID. (Black Press Media files)

COVID crimps but does not cancel Valentine’s Day opportunities

Instead of a dozen roses, a local reader suggests giving a face mask made of fabric with roses on it

The past year has been unlike any other in history so it stands to reason that the celebrations would be as unique.

Next up is Valentine’s Day, a day that typically brings to mind stereotypical gestures such as giving one’s beloved flowers and chocolates or romantic dinners in restaurants.

Given the unusual times, the Langley Advance Times asked readers how they plan to mark Feb. 14 in an age when there’s no hugging of anyone outside one’s bubble, not lingering meals in booked-solid restaurants and no giving out home baking to classmates.

Shirley Sawatsky has her romantic celebration all planned out: “Think there’s nothing romantic about a bit of hard work? Think again! We all are well aware of how much time we’ve been spending at home and probably we all have a to-do-list We picked a project that we both have been dreaming about and will spend some time together fixing up our space in our garden for spring this Valentine’s Day. Then we will pop the champagne and revel our new walk in greenhouse digs as the sun sets on this romantic day.”

Other’s have less strenuous plans.

“I will be curled up on the couch with my husband watching the Daytona 500. Best day ever,” said Corrina Morgan.

To show how much one cares, Brett Hill is suggesting giving a face mask covered with a dozen roses.

“I send my kids/friends more Valentine’s gifts than my spouse,” said Sherri Hall, who has been married 20 years.

As a single parent, Dawn Klotz also plans to devote her attentions to her family.

“Gonna buy my beautiful three boys some Valentine’s gifts,” she said.

Maybe Sam Clark has the best gift of all for Valentine’s Day: “Celebrating our daughters first birthday.”

And Leona Parsons-Van Vliet questions why people can’t show such consideration for loved ones at times other than Feb. 14: “Why do couples need a special day to show their love?”

Good question.

