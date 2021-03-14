The bench in Sendall Gardens in Langley City commemorating Liane Hunter. (Ken Hunter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

COVID disrupts goodbyes and grieving for Langley family

Ken Hunter lost his mother and wife while navigating lockdowns last year

The coronavirus pandemic of the past year has taken a toll of lives over the last year, but it has also taken a toll on those going through loss that had nothing to do with the virus.

Langley City’s Ken Hunter has spent much of the last year dealing with grief after losing his wife and mother at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Ken and Liane Baron Hunter had raised two kids, Josh and Madison, in Langley City and enjoyed travelling together. It was on a 2017 trip to Paris to see Jimmy Buffett perform that Liane started seeing the first symptoms, but it wasn’t until 2019 she started suffering falls.

That year, a CT scan at Langley Memorial was followed by an immediate trip to Royal Columbian Hospital and a meeting with a neurosurgeon.

She was in surgery by Aug. 2 to have a mass removed from her brain. On Aug. 27, three days after attending their son Josh’s wedding at Fort Langley Community Hall, the Hunters learned it was definitely cancer.

“We knew the ending,” Ken said.

Liane wasn’t expected to survive, but surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation could buy her time with her family.

Liane’s health got worse into early 2020, and then the coronavirus hit.

She was going through chemotherapy in March when the virus arrived, so her immune system was particularly vulnerable, Ken noted.

Then in the spring, the tragedies piled up.

One of the family’s two beloved dogs, Jake, died in Liane’s arms in their back yard in April.

On April 20, Ken’s mother Charlene, who had been in care suffering from dementia, died a day after taking a fall.

Liane went into palliative care at Langley Hospice Society’s facility not long after that. She died 12 days after Charlene.

“Meanwhile, COVID was happening, so no one could be together,” Ken said.

The border to the United States had slammed shut for non-essential travellers, cutting off the half of their family that lived around the Seattle area. Local friends and family couldn’t come by the house to see Liane.

“Normally, people could come and basically say goodbye,” Ken said.

Ken was grateful that the hospice allowed him to stay with Liane almost 24 hours a day at the end, and their children got to see her as well.

READ ALSO: Outrunning COVID – Langley senior starts a walking club

READ ALSO: Brew being poured in aid of Langley Hospice

While he had a year defined by grief, Ken knows he’s not the only one dealing with tragedies while COVID makes everything more difficult.

“There’s people in the hospital that can’t have their people there, there’s people that are dying alone,” he said. “So I don’t complain about what I’ve gone through.”

“Maybe my story can help other people, so they don’t feel alone,” he said.

In the aftermath, there haven’t been funerals or celebrations of life for Liane or Ken’s mother Charlene.

It didn’t feel right to hold an event when so many people wouldn’t be able to come, Ken said.

Instead, the family had a bench placed in Langley City’s Sendall Gardens in Liane’s memory.

“It’s absolutely stunning,” he said.

“It’s given them a place to go talk to Liane,” he said.

There will be a celebration of life eventually, when people can travel and gather again, said Ken. He hopes they’ll be able to walk from his house down to Sendall Gardens and visit Liane’s bench together.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Hospice Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dig deeper and use plenty of fertilizer, advises Aldergrove gardening expert

Just Posted

Kimberly Snow, founder of the Langley-based outreach agency Kimz Angels, announced there will be an online version of their annual gala fundraiser this year (Langley Advance Times file)
Annual fundraiser for Kimz Angels outreach agency in Langley will happen, virtually

In-person version had to be cancelled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

Ken Hunter, left, with his children Madison, Josh, and daughter-in-law Miranda at the bench in Sendall Gardens commemorating Liane Baron Hunter. (Ken Hunter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
COVID disrupts goodbyes and grieving for Langley family

Ken Hunter lost his mother and wife while navigating lockdowns last year

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer at KPU. Brewing was one of the programs that had to stay in “on campus” mode during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
KPU, TWU prepare to head back to campus in September

The province has called for in-person learning by this fall

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Walter Hoogeland and Monica Hodgeson get ready for spring planting at Clearview Garden Shop. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Dig deeper and use plenty of fertilizer, advises Aldergrove gardening expert

Clearview Horticulture Products hits half-century milestone doing business in the community

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Most Read