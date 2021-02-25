Cheryl Roberts said she’s having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can’t afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)

Cheryl Roberts said she’s having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can’t afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)

COVID impact on Langley woman’s finances puts her kitty’s future in jeopardy

A Langley woman said money was tight before COVID and now she struggles to afford vet care

Cheryl Roberts is like so many struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s discovering that a lack of funds could mean having to put down her cat.

“This man is the love of my life,” she said of her cat, Burley. “He showed up on my doorstep around 11 years ago.”

He stuck around. She recently found out Burley, who is between 12 and 14 years old, needs dental surgery on four problem teeth.

“Unfortunately I am now on a fixed income, disability,” she explained. “I am simply unable to come up with that kind of money.”

She’s searched around for any solution she could think of, asking for advice online and approaching local animal welfare organizations but to no avail.

“I have called everyone and anyone, with COVID a lot of the places… are not looking at applications until mid March, and that is no guarantee I will get help,” she said.

Roberts has created a GoFundMe page hoping to raise the $2,000 needed to pay for his surgery because he can’t wait.

The Fernridge resident said she can’t imagine her life without her furry friend, particularly since COVID and the forced isolation.

“He is the funniest cat I have ever seen, sometimes I feel as though he knows more than he can share with a look,” Roberts said.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cheryl Roberts said she's having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can't afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)

Previous story
Organizer of litter clean-up event in Langley looking for volunteers

Just Posted

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) has arrested a man who was on the run for nearly a decade. (File photo)
9-year search for international drug trafficking suspect ends with arrest at YVR

Khamla Wong, charged in 2012, taken into custody Feb. 24 by BC-CFSEU

Cheryl Roberts said she's having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can't afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)
COVID impact on Langley woman’s finances puts her kitty’s future in jeopardy

A Langley woman said money was tight before COVID and now she struggles to afford vet care

Maple Ridge and Langley Township have made the Smart21 list.
Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

21 communities shortlisted for Intelligent Community of the Year after online event

Clean Up Aldergrove will be picking litter on 200 Street this Sunday, Feb. 28. (Special to The Star)
Organizer of litter clean-up event in Langley looking for volunteers

Earth Ninja group will be tackling 200th Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal related how his father struggled with addiction during a discussion about a proposed overdose prevention site at the Monday, Feb. 22 council meeting (Langley City Council video image)
VIDEO: Questions and concerns at Langley City Council over proposed overdose prevention centre

‘It’s key that we get that right’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Facebook)
Candlelight vigil planned for Chilliwack mother missing for four weeks

Virtual event to ‘spread some light’ for 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.
Women in Film Festival features two B.C. filmmakers

The 16th annual festival kicks off March 5, 2021

Most Read