Josiah Allison of the Trading Post Brewing Company serves a cool one at the Fort Langley Food and Beer festival in 2017. Langley Times file photo

Craft beer festival returns to Fort Langley in May

Second annual Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival takes over Fort historic site May 19

Great beer, music and food are coming together once again this May Long Weekend in Fort Langley.

The second annual Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival, hosted by Trading Post Brewing, is back at the Fort Langley National Historic Site on Saturday, May 19 from 12 to 6 p.m.

There will be more than 20 local breweries and food vendors in attendance, and live music performers throughout the day.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Second Annual Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival, “said Lance Verhoeff, co-founder and general manager of Trading Post, in a press release.

“One of our core values at Trading Post is community, so putting on an event that brings thousands of people together in the heart of B.C.’s birthplace in Fort Langley to enjoy fresh, local beer and food produced and grown right here in the Fraser Valley is a natural fit.

“Our community thrives when we choose to support local, so hosting an event like this to promote other beer and food vendors in our community will make for an amazing afternoon.”

Proceeds from the festival will once again benefit the Brewing Lab scholarship at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. The scholarship was created by Trading Post and named after John Mitchell, who is considered the grandfather of craft beer in Canada.

Tickets to the festival also get attendees entrance into the Fort Langley National Historic Site, where they can learn how the convergence of Indigenous people, fur traders and Hawaiians led to the formation of British Columbia.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at fortlangley.beer.

