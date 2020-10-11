VIDEO: Cranberry sale supports Langley Hospice

Langley Hospice Society volunteer Manfred Rossdeutscher fills a bag with cranberries Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Cedar Rim Nursery on Glover Road in Langley. Proceeds from the sale go to support the hospice. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It’s an opportunity to buy fresh cranberries for Thanksgiving and support a worthy cause at the same time.

Volunteers from the Langley Hospice Society will be on hand Sunday at Cedar Rim Nursery in Langley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. taking orders while supplies last.

A three-pound bag goes for $6.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing while in the store and greenhouse.

Cedar Rim is located at 7024 Glover Glover Road.

Berries were donated by Ocean Spray.

“As we embark on the season of Thanksgiving, the Langley Hospice Society would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the important role so many community champions have played to help make our new 15-bed Langley Hospice Residence a reality for our community,” the society said.

Construction of the new residence began in August. It is slated for completion in summer 2021.

Located on 52 Avenue and 219A Street, the new facility will have 15 private rooms; its own kitchen and specialized bathing facilities, patient care and support services; a family kitchen and laundry, and access to common areas.

Each patient room will have its own outdoor patio space with space for a patient’s bed to be wheeled out to an outdoor garden and courtyard designed for use by mobility devices.

”The end of life journey is not just about dying, it’s about living well, right to the end. Caring for people at the end of life means enabling them to live out their final days as they wish, surrounded by those they love.”

For more information about how to get involved, please visit: www.langleyhospice.com.



