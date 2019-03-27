Creativity flowing at City of Langley library

Kids were invited to the library’s first Playdough Fun event.

Ellie, 4, (left), Noah, 5, and Noel Lee, 3, had fun at the playdough play day. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times.

Animals and critters of all sorts were sculpted at the City of Langley library’s first Playdough Fun event Tuesday, March 26.

Kids were invited to join in and get creative as they were taught how to form different shapes with colourful play dough.

“They got to do a turtle, [and] I showed them how to make a rose, and afterwards it was play time to make almost anything,” said library assistant Kieu Trieu.

“They loved it, they had so much fun.”

Trieu added almost 60 kids came out for the fun, so she’s planning on doing another Playdough Fun event in the future.

For more information on future events at Langley libraries, visit: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/index

Vivaan Dassani, 9, had an array of play dough sculptures. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times