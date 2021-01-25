Critter Care expands raccoon and skunk care centre

The interior of the new facility for caring for skunks and raccoons at Critter Care in South Langley. (Critter Care/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Critter Care, Langley’s refuge for injured and orphaned wild animals, has added a new and expanded building to care for its recuperating raccoons and skunks.

Construction began at the wildlife centre’s home in Campbell Valley Regional park in October and is now in “the home stretch” according to a Critter Care announcement.

“With the steady increase of animals we admit each year it was time to build a new building to keep up with the demand of our surrounding communities,” Critter Care announced.

The older building for raccoons and skunks was 588 square feet, and once completed it will be more than double that size at more than 1,200 square feet.

Since there can be no live in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Critter Care is planning to host a virtual grand opening ceremony, which is to be recorded and shared on the group’s social media platforms.

