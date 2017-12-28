Critter Care wants your Christmas trees for their animals to climb on

The trees will be used to enrich the hundreds of animals in their care this winter

Don’t know what to do with your tree now that Christmas is over? Critter Care Wildlife Society wants them.

Critter Care is home to hundreds of B.C.’s injured or orphaned wildlife, including raccoons, opossums, fawns, coyotes cubs, bears, skunks and more.

They are accepting donations of Christmas trees to use as enrichment for their animals. Everyone is welcome to drop off your tree any day of the week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please make sure it is free of any tinsel and ornaments.

Critter Care centre is located at 481-216 St. Or call 604-530-2064.

